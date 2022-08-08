The following incidents were reported between July 15 and 19

7/15

Vehicle Burglary

An iPad and Amazon Kindle worth $1,150 were stolen from a locked vehicle parked on Cross Creek Road. There was no damage to the vehicle. The victim was unsure how they entered the vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

7/16

Burglary

Topanga Canyon Bistro was vandalized, and the window was shattered. The damage was estimated to cost $500 to repair. The victim reviewed the security footage but said he did not see any persons in the business or received any alert notification of the burglary.

7/16

Attempt Grand Theft

A vehicle parked near Nobu Malibu was tampered with. The victim said the interior did not appear to be ransacked. The damage was estimated to cost $1,000 to repair.

7/16

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Leo Carrillo State Beach was broken into, and a gold wedding band worth $4,000 and $80 in cash was stolen. The driver side door was damaged. The victim received a notification that a $2,660 purchase was made at Nordstrom and Macy’s in Thousand Oaks.

7/16

Petty Theft

A vehicle parked near Zuma Beach was broken into, and multiple credit cards were stolen. The victim locked their vehicle, went on a run, and started receiving notifications of charges being made at multiple retail stores in Thousand Oaks. The total in charges was $3,340.

7/16

Burglary

A vehicle parked near the Malibu Pier was broken into, and a designer purse worth $3,200 was stolen. The victim went surfing, and upon return, their vehicle was broken into, and their purse with multiple credit cards were stolen. There was no damage to the vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

7/17

Vandalism

A vehicle parked near Solstice Canyon Road was broken into and the window was shattered. The victim said no items were stolen from the vehicle. The window was estimated to cost $1,000 to repair.

7/18

Vandalism

A security gate was damaged at Surfrider Beach. The victim said the damage was estimated to cost $2,000 to repair.

7/19

Shoplifting

A tequila bottle worth $69.99 was stolen from the CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road. The manager said the two suspects, described as a male and female walked passed the registers without paying for the alcohol and enter a white Dodge Charger vehicle and drove eastbound on Pacific Coast Highway.

7/19

Petty theft

A purse was stolen from the woman’s restroom at the Malibu Farm Cafe. The victim went to the restroom, hung her purse, left the restroom and noticed they had left it in the restroom around 30 minutes later. When the victim tried to find her purse, it was no longer in the restroom. The victim asked the restaurant employee if anyone had returned a purse, and they said no. The security footage of the restaurant was provided for evidence.

