The following incidents were reported between July 1 to July 8

7/1

Grand Theft

A laptop worth $3,000 was stolen from a property on Wandermere Road. The victim sent their laptop to be repaired and it was returned and signed by the tenant, but when the victim was looking for the laptop, it was missing. The tenant said the cameras only record when they sense motion and the cameras did not record between the mentioned time frames. The tenant said it was not their responsibility to contact the neighbors when packages arrive. The laptop serial number was provided for evidence.

7/4

Vandalism

A vehicle parked on Malibu Road was vandalized. The victim said there was a three-inch cut made to the rear passenger side bumper and damage made to the fender of the vehicle. The bumper and damage was estimated to cost $2,000 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

Advertisement

7/4

Vandalism

A vehicle parked on Pacific Coast Highway near Tuna Canyon Road was vandalized, and the window was shattered. The victim said the suspect was seen on his security camera swinging a pickaxe and shattered the victim’s window. The window was estimated to cost $500 to repair.

7/4

Vandalism

A vehicle parked on Pacific Coast Highway near Tuna Canyon Road was vandalized and the front windshield was shattered. The victim said the suspect was seen swinging a pickaxe and vandalizing multiple vehicles on PCH. The deputies observed the front windshield and said the damage had a small hole in the glass which was similar to the damage caused to her neighbor’s vehicle. The window was estimated to cost $1,000 to repair.

7/6

Burglary

Thaia Restaurant on Heathercliff Road was broken into and vandalized. The victim, who was the manager of the business, said the side entrance door was pried open and the windows were shattered. The victim said the security cameras captured the incident and said two males wearing all dark hoodies, face masks, and gloves were seen entering the property and going through the cash registers, drawers and then proceeding to the kitchen. The damage was estimated to cost $4,000 to repair.

7/6

Burglary

Sunlife Organics juice bar on Heathercliff Road was broken into and vandalized. The victim said the suspects stole an estimated $300 in cash tips, the business safe and multiple employee checks from the registers. The victim said the suspects were similar to the suspects that vandalized the Thaia Restaurant the same morning.

7/6

Burglary

D’amores Naturally Pizza on Heathercliff Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim said the door was shattered and an estimated $200 in cash was stolen from the registers. The victim said the security cameras located inside the business were not operable. The deputy said the two other businesses mentioned above occurred within a short amount of time to each other and believed to be related to one another.

7/7

Grand Theft

A copper dolphin statue valued at $1,500 was stolen from a home on Malibu Road. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

7/7

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Broad Beach was broken into and a bluetooth adapter was stolen. The victim returned to their vehicle to see the driver side door was slightly open. The adapter was worth $80.

7/8

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Morning View Drive and Zuma Beach was broken into and $350 in cash and an estimated $350 in miscellaneous items were stolen. The victim went swimming and upon return, saw the driver side door was punched. The victim said the damage was estimated to cost $300.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...