The following incidents were reported between Jan. 15 to Jan. 20

1/15

Grand Theft

An unlocked vehicle parked on Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim said their wallet and cellphone were stolen from the center console. The victim was later notified of an attempt to purchase a $3,000 computer at the Apple Store in the Westfield Topanga shopping center in Canoga Park. The victim contacted the manager at the “Reel Inn” restaurant for the video surveillance and said a white male was wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants, walking near cars, and pulling door handles. The victim was unsure if the same suspect had entered his vehicle.

1/17

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim said there was no damage to the vehicle and was unsure how many items were taken at the time of the investigation.

1/17

Petty Theft

A white skateboard worth $100 was stolen from the Pavillions in Heatherlcliff. The victim checked the security footage and saw the suspect was described as a male in their 20s, wearing black sweatshirts, dark-colored pants, a black baseball cap, and a ponytail, exiting the store with the skateboard.

1/19

Grand Theft

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. There was no damage or sign of forced entry made to the vehicle. The victim received an alert of an unsuccessful purchase at Best Buy for $2,600. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

1/20

Burglary

A safe was stolen from a property on Rambla Orienta. The owners said they were at dinner when their home was burglarized. An estimated $200,000 worth of jewelry and miscellaneous items were stolen from the vehicle. The homeowners said they would provide security footage of the incident.

