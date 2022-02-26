The following incidents were reported between Feb. 4 – Feb. 13

2/4

Grand theft

A catalytic worth $4,000 was stolen from a vehicle parked on PCH. The victim’s vehicle was locked, and nothing inside the vehicle appeared to be stolen.

2/6

Beach burglar

A vehicle parked near El Pescador State Beach was broken into, and a laptop worth $2,000 and backpack worth $120 was stolen. There were no security cameras in the area that captured the incident.

2/12

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into, and an iPhone and wallet were stolen. The victim was notified that an estimated $2,800 was withdrawn from their checking account. There was no evidence or damage made to the vehicle.

Garage burglar

A vehicle parked at the Soho House parking lot was broken into, and a backpack and $120 worth of workout clothes was stolen. The window was estimated to cost $700 to repair. There were no security cameras available around the area for evidence.

Battery stolen

A vehicle parked at Mastro’s Restaurant near Topanga Canyon was broken into, and an estimated $1,460 of women’s apparel and accessories were stolen. The victim said their Apple Airpods, a Sephora makeup bag, and a pair of Warby Parker and Rayban prescription sunglasses were stolen. The victim also had a portable battery jump that was stolen. There were security cameras available for evidence.

2/13

Hiker robbed

A vehicle parked near Corral Canyon Road was broken into, and the passenger window was shattered. The victim went hiking, and upon return, an estimated $120 worth of clothing was stolen. No other damage was made to the vehicle. The window was estimated to cost $400 to repair.

Caught on camera

A vehicle parked near Seagull Way was broken into, and $430 worth of tech gear and a skateboard worth $400 was stolen. The victim said the window was smashed and was estimated to cost $450 to repair. The victim was notified of a $74.12 attempt charge to his account at a Shell Gas station. The charge was declined. The victim tried to obtain the surveillance footage from the gas station, but the store owner was not available during the time the report was taken.

Ransacked

A vehicle parked near Topanga Canyon was broken into and ransacked. The victim’s purse worth $25 and $100 in cash were stolen. The window was estimated to cost $60 to repair. The victim received an alert of a charge of $40 at a Chevron gas station.

Makeup theft

A vehicle parked near Las Flores Canyon Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim said an estimated $1,260 worth of makeup and accessories were stolen. The window was estimated to cost $500 to repair.

