The following incidents were reported between Feb. 24 to March. 1

2/24

Vandalism

A vehicle parked near the Malibu Pier was vandalized. The victim said they noticed their entire vehicle had been keyed. The damage was estimated to cost $8,000 to repair. There was a security camera at a nearby business, but it was closed during the time the incident took place.

2/24

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked on Latigo Canyon Road was broken into and the driver side window was shattered. The victim was unable to determine if there was anything missing from their vehicle. The damage was estimated to cost $1,445 to repair. There were no witnesses or security cameras available for evidence.

2/25

Vandalism

A mailbox on Sumac Ridge Road was broken into, and his mail was taken. The victim was notified by a neighbor of his mail scattered throughout the neighborhood. The damage was estimated to cost $500 to repair.

2/29

Petty Theft

A vehicle parked near Westward Beach Road was broken into, and the victim’s wallet was missing from the center console. There were no witnesses or security cameras available for evidence.

3/1

Burglary

A home on Latigo Canyon Road was broken into, and an estimated $50,000 worth of jewelry and $20,000 worth of handbags were stolen. There was no sign of forced entry, nor were security cameras available for evidence.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...