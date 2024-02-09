The following incidents were reported between Dec. 23 to Jan. 3

12/23

Vandalism

A building in the Cross Creek shopping center was vandalized, and the property manager said they had to pay $500 to purchase paint to cover the graffiti.

12/23

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim parked their vehicle in the paid parking lot, locked their vehicle, and upon return, their window was left ajar, and their belongings were taken from the glove department. There were no security cameras available for evidence.￼￼

1/2

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key fob under the front left side tire and upon return, the key was missing and their vehicle was ransacked. There was no damage made to the vehicle. The victim noticed multiple unauthorized charges made to their card at an Apple Store in Los Cerritos Center for $7,015. The card was also used at a gas station for $141, and a Nike store for $738. There were no security cameras available for evidence.￼￼

1/3

Burglary

A property on Manzanita Park was broken into and ransacked. The victims noticed the back door was open, and the drawers in the master bedroom were left open. The victims said they did not notice anything missing. There were no security cameras available for evidence.￼￼

1/3

Burglary

An Airbnb on Castlewood Drive was broken into and ransacked. The victims staying at the property said multiple drawers and cabinets were open, but there was no sign of missing items. There were no security cameras available for evidence.￼￼

