The following incidents were reported between Dec. 1 to Dec. 9

12/1

Grand theft

An estimated $3,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen from the Mobil Gas Station on Heathercliff Road. The victim reviewed the footage and said they saw two suspects enter the trailer, grab the box of cigarettes and run north and out of camera view.

12/3

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim parked and locked their vehicle and upon return, the rear passenger side window was shattered and their iPhone, wallet, and multiple credit cards were stolen. The window was estimated to cost $1,370 to repair.

12/4

Grand theft

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left their vehicle to go to the beach and returned to see it had been left unlocked and noticed their wallet, multiple credit cars, and their cellphone were stolen.

12/4

Burglary

A home near Nicholas Canyon Beach was broken into, and several miscellaneous items were missing. The suspect said they have another house in Santa Monica and go days without visiting their Malibu home. The victim said a bottle of whiskey was missing from the kitchen area, and the kitchen sliding door was left unlocked. There were alarm systems or security cameras available for evidence.

12/4

Vehicle burglary

Two vehicles parked in the Topanga Beach parking lot were broken into and ransacked. The victim left their keys in the friend’s unlocked vehicle and upon return their vehicles were both ransacked and two iPhones and wallets were taken. There was no physical damage made to the vehicles.

12/9

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked on the driveway in a residential area was broken into and the driver-side rear passenger window was shattered. The victims laptop, iPad, headphones, and $20 in cash was stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

12/9

Petty Theft

Multiple credit cards were stolen from a shopper in Whole Foods. The victim was notified of multiple transactions made in Malibu at CVS Pharmacy and Ralph Lauren retail for $4,000. The victim believed they were pick-pocketed, however; when the deputies reviewed the cameras, they did not see anyone touch her purse or wallet.

