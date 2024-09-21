The following incidents were reported between August 8 to August 17

8/8

Vandalism

A property on Trancas Canyon Road was vandalized, and multiple walls were graffitied. There are no security cameras available for evidence. The damage was estimated to cost $1,100.

8/14

Burglary

A property on Wildlife Road was broken into and a generator worth $1,300 was stolen. The victim arrived to the construction site and noticed one of the metal gates was left open and multiple tools were stolen. A window near the front door was shattered, and the victim believes the suspects entered through there. The window was estimated to cost $1,200 to repair. It was unclear if there were any security cameras available for evidence.

8/16

Grand theft

A designer Chanel bag was stolen from a guest dining at Nobu. The bag was worth $5,500. The items inside were worth $1,680. The victim also had an estimated $200 in cash. The security footage was uploaded for evidence.

8/17

Vandalism

A property on Heathercliff Road was vandalized while the homeowner was on vacation. The victim said a plant pot was shattered, and a door was damaged. The damage was estimated to cost $2,000. There were no security cameras available to provide evidence.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...