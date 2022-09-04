The following incidents were reported between Aug. 7 and Aug. 18

The following incidents were reported between Aug. 7- Aug. 18

8/7

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and a cellphone, credit cards, and an estimated $8,000 in camera gear was stolen. The victim received a notification of an estimated $1,444 of fraudulent charges to their credit cards.

8/8

Vandalism

A vehicle parked on Pacific Coast Highway was broken into, and the front passenger window was shattered. The window was estimated to cost $500 to repair.

8/12

Petty theft

A GoPro camera was stolen from Topanga State Beach. The victim left their belongings under a towel, went surfing, and upon return the camera was stolen. The GoPro was worth $500. There were no cameras available for evidence.

8/12

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Cross Creek Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim said the door lock was damaged, and the glove compartment was left open. The victim said nothing appeared to have been taken. There were no cameras available for evidence.

8/18

Vandalism

A vehicle parked near Kanan Dume Road was vandalized. The victim said nothing was taken, but the damage to the lock was estimated to cost $200 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

