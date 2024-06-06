The following incidents were reported between April 20 to April 23

4/20

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Mulholland Highway was broken into and ransacked. The victim said an estimated $1,135 worth of miscellaneous items were stolen. The window was estimated to cost $400 to replace. There were no witnesses or security cameras available for evidence.

4/23

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Escondido Canyon Park was broken into and ransacked. The victim parked their vehicle on PCH and Winding Way and returned to their locked vehicle to see the door keyhole had been damaged, and their purse and wallet had been stolen from the backseat floorboard. The victim received a notification of their credit cards being used at the Pavillions in Malibu for a total of $238. There were no witnesses or security cameras available for evidence.

