The following incidents were reported between April 19 to April 24

4/19

Grand Theft

A vehicle parked near Las Flores Canyon Road was broken into, and an estimated $2,045 worth of miscellaneous items were stolen. The victim said they reviewed their security cameras and saw two suspects, described as a male and female, wearing dark clothing, ransack her vehicle. The security footage was uploaded to the sheriff’s department for evidence.

4/22

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they left the key fob underneath the bumper and upon return, the key fob was missing and their vehicle was ransacked. The victim received a notification of a charge made to their credit card for an estimated $4,000 at Nordstrom in Santa Monica. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

4/23

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Leo Carrillo Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they went surfing, and upon return, his wallet was missing from his backpack. The victim said a few days later, an estimated $12,000 was taken out of his bank account. The victims $600 cellphone was also stolen. The key fob was estimated to cost $500 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

4/24

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Serra Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim placed the keyfob underneath the front bumper, went surfing, and upon return, the key fob was missing and their wallet, iPhone, and keys were missing. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

