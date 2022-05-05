The following incidents were reported between April 16 – 21

4/16

Burglary

A home was burglarized, with the victim’s sun patio window being shattered and the surveillance screen camera cracked. The window was estimated to cost $1,000 to repair. The security camera was estimated to cost $400 to replace.

4/19

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Busch Drive was broken into and ransacked. The victim returned to their vehicle to see the window had been shattered and their belongings stolen. Their belongings that were taken included a backpack, Chrome laptop and Model 84 Pro Max calculator, totalling $680. The window was estimated to cost $500 to repair.

Advertisement

4/21

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Solstice Canyon Road was broken into and a purse was stolen. The victim returned to their vehicle to see the driver-side window had been shattered. The window was estimated to cost $500 to repair.

4/21

Burglary

A vehicle parked near The Malibu Pier on PCH was broken into and two iPhones and a wallet were stolen. The victim hid the key fob near the outside of the vehicle and returned to see the vehicle had been opened and ransacked. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...