The following incident were reported between Feb.24 to March. 6

2/24

Petty Theft

A vehicle parked near Malibu Middle School on Morning View Drive was broken into and a wallet was stolen. The victim left their bag unattended and upon return, her purse was ransacked. The victim received notifications on her cell phone from her bank companies of multiple unauthorized purchases at Nordstrom and Bloomingdales totaling $4,963. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

2/28

Petty Theft

A vehicle parked at the 7-Eleven gas station was ransacked while the victim was pumping gas. The victim said she was facing the gas pump and back to her vehicle when she heard the doors close. The suspect drove north on Topanga Canyon Blvd in a gray Accord. The victim noticed her purse was missing. The victim said her two children, ages three and four, were sitting in the back seat.

3/1

Shoplifting

$60 worth of beach accessories were stolen from the CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road. The victim said the suspect approached the “Self Checkout” register and scanned the items but exited the store without paying.

Pick pocket

$700 worth of miscellaneous items were stolen from CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road. The suspect was seen walking around the store and place items in their pockets and backpack. The suspect then approached the “Self Checkout” register, scanned items then exited the store without paying.

3/3

Burglary

A vehicle parked in a parking garage on Las Flores Canyon Road was broken into and $1,100 worth of jewelry was stolen. The security cameras were not operating during the time of the incident. The smashed window was estimated to cost $400 to repair.

3/5

Vandalism

Deputies responded to a disturbance at the McDonald’s on Pacific Coast Highway. The victim was parked in his vehicle when a transient approached his vehicle and started throwing unknown objects and began yelling at the victim in his vehicle. The victim said he was going to call the police and the transient walked eastbound on PCH and out of view. The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 55 years old, with shoulder length blonde hair, wearing a blue shirt and jean shorts. The victim reported the incident and the damage was estimated to cost $1,600 to repair.

3/6

Grand theft

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and $3,280 worth of designer clothes and accessories were stolen. The victim stated he was a tourist and was leaving Los Angeles. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Westward Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim placed her purse underneath the driver seat and upon return the door lock was damaged and the items inside her purse was stolen. The victim received a notification of a $1,000 charge at a Home Depot and $1,200 at a Best Buy in Canoga Park. The victim received two unauthorized transactions for $1,507 and $1,532 in Northridge; the charges were declined. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

