The following incident were reported between Dec. 15 to Dec. 22

The following incidents were reported between Dec. 15 to Dec. 22

12/15

Grand Theft

A catalytic converter worth $1,200 was stolen from a vehicle parked on Broad Beach. There were security cameras available in the communities, but deputies were unable to retrieve the footage from the neighbors.

12/20

Grand theft

An electric bicycle package worth $1,647 was stolen from a property on Pacific Coast Highway. The victim received a notification from FedEx of the delivery but could not locate the package. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

12/22

Burglary

A property on Sea Vista Drive was broken into, and an estimated $10,000 of gold and steel watches were stolen. The victim said their home was burglarized while they were away from home. There were no security cameras availble for evidence. There was no evidence of forced entry or damage reported to the property.

