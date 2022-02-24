The following incidents were reported between Jan. 9 – Jan. 30

1/9

Grand theft

A property on Mar Vista Ridge Drive was vandalized, and a gate door worth $3,300 was stolen.

1/10

Petty theft

A security camera worth $400 was stolen from a home balcony. The victim said the camera did not have a corresponding camera, and no other footage was captured. The victim said he had multiple issues with a prior tenant who vandalized his property after he was asked to leave two years ago and believed they had caused the incident.

1/16

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim’s cellphone, wallet, and miscellaneous credit cards were stolen. The iPhone was worth $1,000. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

1/19

Burglary

A property on Paseo Serra Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim said the master bedroom closet was vandalized, and the suspects attempted to break into his safe. The damage was estimated to cost $1,500 to repair.

Grand theft

A catalytic converter worth $2,000 was stolen from a vehicle parked in front of the victim’s residence. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

1/21

Burglary

An estimated $10,000 worth of designer shoes and purses were stolen from a vehicle parked near an apartment complex. The victim said the front door and rear trunk doors were slightly open, and her vehicle was ransacked. There was no damage to the vehicle. The victim said there are security cameras surrounding the parking structure and will provide the footage when it becomes available.

1/22

Home burglary

A home was broken into, and $15,000 worth of damage was made. The victim said the suspects stole his television, security cameras, and a shoe collection.

Burglary

A bicycle was stolen from Cavalleri Road. The victim said it was a “Stumpjumper Comp,” worth $4,000. The victim was unsure if they locked the garage door where the bicycle was located. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

1/23

Petty theft

A trash can was stolen from a property on Las Flores Canyon. The trash can was estimated to cost $100 to replace. The victim’s security cameras located in front of his residence are not functional.

Cell phone snatched

An employee’s cell phone worth $1,000 was stolen from Mastro’s Ocean Club restaurant. The victim was assigned to work the front reception desk, placed her phone behind the front reception desk, and then noticed it was missing. The suspect was seen waiting for a to-go order and reached over the counter to take the victim’s cell phone. The suspect was described as a black male, short hair wearing a red jacket and black sleeves.

1/24

Grand Theft

A vehicle parked on Tuna Canyon Hiking Trail was broken into, and a digital camera worth $1,500 and miscellaneous items were stolen. The victim’s passport, backpack, and clothes were also stolen.

1/25

Designer snatched

A vehicle parked on Grassword Avenue was broken into, and a designer bag and wallet were stolen. The victim said the rear driver-side window was smashed. There were security cameras available near the area, and the victim was going to contact the owner to obtain the footage and provide for evidence.

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach parking was broken into, and a designer purse and wallet worth $900 and $200 in cash was stolen. The victim returned to her vehicle to see the window had been smashed and her belongings were stolen.

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Piuma Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim’s front driver side window and the rear driver side window had been shattered. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The windows were estimated to cost $500 to repair.

1/26

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Nicholas Canyon Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key fob underneath a rock behind his vehicle and was missing upon return. The victim’s iPhone was worth $800, designer wallet worth $300, and the key fob was stolen.

1/28

Burglary

A vehicle parked at Broad beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key inside an unsecured hide-a-key box and placed it underneath the truck, and upon return, the key was missing, and his vehicle was ransacked. The victim was notified of a $1,023 transaction at a Whole Foods in Thousand Oaks and a $538.88 transaction at Home Depot. There was no damage to the vehicle. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

1/29

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Decker Canyon Road and PCH was broken into and an estimated $7,050 worth of items stolen. The victim’s laptop, iPad, and designer bag were stolen. The window was smashed and was estimated to cost $700 to repair.

1/30

Burglary

A wallet, purse, and miscellaneous credit cards were stolen from a vehicle parked on Winding Way. The suspects attempted to break in from the front passenger door, causing punch marks on the glass. The window was smashed, and the items were stolen from the center console. The window was estimated to cost $1,200 to repair.

