The Emily Shane Foundation, 3 Heart Strings to host second annual fundraiser in September

The Emily Shane Foundation has announced that the Malibu-founded and based 501(c)3 nonprofit charity is presenting a fundraiser event for the month of September in collaboration with nonprofit 3 Heart Strings.

The high school students who run the Los Angeles chapter of 3 Heart Strings create and sell bracelets to support various charities for each month of the year, with one month devoted to a specific charity. This is our second year of collaboration with 3 Heart Strings, and they have created a new collection of bracelets for the 2022 foundation.

“It’s a great ‘back to school’ promotion,” Emily Shane Foundation Founder Ellen Shane said in an email to The Malibu Times. “Our mission is dedicated to supporting underserved middle school students risking failure.”

The Emily Shane Foundation honors the memory of co-founders Ellen and Michel Shane’s daughter Emily, who was tragically murdered on April 3, 2010, in Los Angeles. She was 13 years old and in eighth grade. The foundation’s SEA (Successful Educational Achievement) Program, now commencing its 11th year of operation, empowers underserved, disadvantaged middle schoolers at risk of academic failure with essential academic tutoring and mentorship.

“The SEA Program’s objective is to guide these children to be successful students and help them maximize future opportunities,” the press release says. “Education is the ‘ticket’ to one’s future, and our foundation aims to make passing school a reality for our students. This school year, the SEA Program will be operating at 13 sites across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.”

All proceeds from the bracelet sales will help support the foundation’s SEA Program.

The organization held its first table event on Friday, Sept. 2, at the 40th Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off.

(From left) Bruce Hofert, Bonnie Hofert and SEA Program Manager Rhea Patteri are shown at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off tabling fundraising event on Friday, Sept. 2. Photo by Devon Meyers/TMT.

“The 3 Heart Strings bracelets were a popular draw,” Shane said. “They appealed to all ages and genders, and at the table, the ‘create your own’ bracelet was definitely what most people selected.”

Shane said the event was well organized and received a few donations from table visitors.

“There were many familiar faces amongst fellow nonprofits/partner organizations with the B&G Club of Malibu, and we also met some new people,” Shane said. “Overall, it was a positive and wonderful evening. Some who came by the table did not know about our foundation and its work; even if they did not make a purchase, it is always important to us to expand the awareness of our work, so this was another positive.”

The next tabling event location will be at Brentwood — Brentwood Farmers Market, 741 S. Gretna Green Way; Sunday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and in Malibu — Point Dume Village Shopping Center, 29169 Heathercliff Road; Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bracelets can be purchased online at: emilyshane.org or 3hearstrings.org, from Sept. 1-30. Bracelet prices range from $5 to $15 per bracelet. A stack of all five bracelets can be purchased for $45.

