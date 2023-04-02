The City of Malibu’s Earth Month Events and list of resources

The City of Malibu observes Earth Month throughout April by encouraging residents to participate in the City’s electronic and household hazardous waste collection and document shred day, organic recycling virtual meeting, an Earth Month Malibu Library Speaker Series, and a smart gardening workshop. See all of the City’s Earth Month events and resources on the webpage.

“In Malibu, we celebrate, honor, and seek ways to protect our environment 365 days a year,” said Mayor Bruce Silverstein. “The more concentrated period officially designated as ‘Earth Month’ provides an opportunity to shine attention on the importance of our global ecosystem with various events designed to wake up and engage the broader community in the hope that we might collectively work to reverse and repair the ongoing degradation that threatens our precious planet.”

April 22 marks the 53rd Earth Day, the world’s largest event focused on protecting our planet. All month long during April, the City will host events and post tips on social media about recycling, waste reduction, water conservation, and energy to help the community live sustainably.

PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY EARTH DAY FAIR

Tuesday, April 4, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Pepperdine campus. Pepperdine will host its annual Earth Day Celebration which incorporates student booths, activities, food, and community organizations in a fun, educational event on the campus. The City will participate with an outreach booth to share information about ongoing City programs and upcoming events. Students and faculty can connect with the environmental community outside the University campus. For more information and to RSVP, visit the Pepperdine website.

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES AT PEPPERDINE’S CLIMATE CALLING CONFERENCE

Thursday, April 6, 5:00 PM, Pepperdine’s Elkins Auditorium. Dr. Britt Wray will speak about practical tips and strategies to productively deal with emotions, live with climate trauma, and strengthen our communities to combat climate change together. The free event is sponsored by the City of Malibu, the Malibu Library, and the Pepperdine Office of the Vice Provost and the Center for Sustainability. Climate Calling is Pepperdine’s annual Earth Month conference. For more information and to RSVP, visit the Pepperdine website.

DOCUMENT SHRED AND HHW/E-WASTE EVENT

Saturday, April 15, 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, City Hall upper parking lot. Residents can wrap up their spring cleaning at the City’s free household hazardous waste and electronic waste collection and secure document shredding day. Drop off latex paint, motor oil, batteries, and electronics, and bring confidential papers to shred onsite (limit five standard-size boxes per household). For more information, visit www.MalibuCity.org/EarthMonth.

MALIBU ORGANIC WASTE RECYCLING VIRTUAL TRAINING

Wednesday, April 19, 7:00 PM – 7:30 PM. Via Zoom. The City is hosting a virtual training on organic waste recycling, waste reduction, and how to separate kitchen food scraps to participate in the City’s new Organic Waste Recycling Program. The Organic Waste Recycling Program is an important way for the community to help address climate change and protect the environment. Participants will receive a free kitchen caddy. The 1.9-gallon, dishwasher-safe caddies are easy to fill, carry, empty, and clean. The Zoom link and more information about the program, including the City’s online Zero Waste Guide, are on the website.

SMART GARDENING WORKSHOP

Saturday, April 22, 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM, Malibu City Hall. The Los Angeles County Public Works Department is presenting a free beginner’s workshop on techniques of backyard composting, worm composting, water-wise gardening, “grasscycling,” and edible gardening. Attendees will be able to purchase compost bins at a discount after the workshop. There are several workshops being held in various locations. For more information, including the locations and schedules of all the workshops, visit the webpage.

INTERNATIONAL DARK SKY WEEK

During the week of April 22-30, residents are invited to join the Dark Skies movement to reduce light pollution, which impacts habitats and nocturnal animals. The International Dark-Sky Association promotes solutions that allow people to appreciate dark, star-filled skies while enjoying the benefits of responsible outdoor lighting. On January 10, 2022, Malibu City Council extended the deadlines for commercial, residential, and institutional districts to comply with the City’s Dark Sky Ordinance to October 15, 2022. The Dark Sky Ordinance is meant to preserve Malibu’s nighttime sky and to protect local wildlife. Learn more about light pollution at idsw.darksky.org.

