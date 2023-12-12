The California Yacht Club, a piece of maritime history, is destroyed by fire

The California Yacht Club, established just over a hundred years ago, has been destroyed in an overnight blaze. Los Angeles firefighters were called Monday evening to the Marina del Rey location at 11:30 p.m. The fire was knocked down at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after firefighters doused the 50-year-old building using equipment on land and harbor boats. Two firefighters suffered moderate injuries, but are expected to be okay. The Marina del Rey club on Admiralty Way is home to many Malibu boaters who use the club as their home base and as a celebration event space. No vessels were damaged, but the building appears to be a total loss. The California Yacht Club dates to 1922.

