Surviving in style: Making a paracord bracelet at the Malibu Library

Not only are they worn by survivalists, hikers, climbers, and campers, anyone who enjoys the outdoors can find paracord bracelets useful. 550 cord bracelets, or parachute cord bracelets, are considered an essential survival tool. From wilderness scenarios to day-to-day situations, they offer various uses.

The paracord can be used for shelter building, fishing, or mending. This lightweight bracelet makes one feel much more prepared for anything that might arise while out in nature. When untied, the paracord can also hold up to 550 pounds of weight.

Following the Fourth of July theme, the Malibu Library hosted a free in-person paracord bracelet event last week for teens and young adults. Operation Gratitude is known as an opportunity to say thank you to all those who serve. By creating paracord bracelets, participants were able to make a bracelet for themselves and gift another.

Teen and Adult Services Librarian Craig Fischer led the workshop and provided knowledge of paracord bracelets and what the library provides for kids, teens, and families to enjoy.

“We had this event because of the Fourth of July and kind of a way of giving back. Operation Gratitude is great because they emphasize first responders and people who really sacrifice part of their lives to help us all,” Fischer said. “On top of that it’s fun; if you combine helping out the community with fun, we’ve got a great youth team program here.”

Fischer said the Malibu Library has excellent programs for all ages. From story time to arts and crafts, interactive activities go beyond books.

“Even though no one showed up at this one today, that’s pretty much the spirit of what we want to do — not only educational but fun,” Fischer said.

Fischer said since the library had to shut down for nearly two years during the pandemic, it was getting harder and harder to bring kids back to the library.

“It’s wonderful getting things started again,” he said. “For the almost two years that we’ve been doing sidewalk service and not having programs, it was very sad and a terrible time just being a librarian just because it was dependant on face to face contact and knowing the community that way and just having the doors open and talking to people again just has been reinvigorating.”

While some programs have been hard to attract teens, Fischer said programs such as the Smarty Pants Story Time have been popular.

“We’ve got people back in for story time, and it’s a joy,” Fischer said. “I never thought it would be so much fun to just sit and read stories that rhyme about ducks to children, but it’s very rewarding.”

Fischer said not only are the programs educational, the participants get to take home what they create.

“One of the good things about our program is that everyone gets to go home with something, and that’s why you make one for a first responder and you make one for yourself,” Fischer said. “It’s kind of like a reward for doing something good and a reminder of your capability.”

For more information on the programs the Malibu Library offers visit, lacountylibrary.org/malibulibrary.

Teen and Adult Services Librarian Craig Fischer leads the Paracord Bracelets program at the Malibu Library Meeting Room on Thursday, July 14. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

