Suicide threat halts traffic on PCH near Santa Monica

Santa Monica Police Department. Photo courtesy.

The Santa Monica Police Department responded to a call at around 1:52 p.m. from a distraught male individual on the California Incline who stated he was suicidal.

According to SMPD, the California incline on PCH and Ocean Ave was closed in both directions while the Crisis Negotiations Team was on scene with the individual and asked the public to avoid the area until further notice. 

According to the Santa Monica Daily Press, LAFD was also on the scene with a large inflatable air mattress directly underneath the individual while the Santa Monica Police Department asked the individual to put down the kitchen knife. The individual was seated on the edge of the bridge until 4 p.m.

The individual voluntarily surrendered and the area reopened around 6:30 p.m.

Updated at 7:04 p.m. The individual was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

