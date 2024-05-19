Student Spotlight: Stevie Sturges serves as an excellent example of dedication and versatility

Graduate-to-be shines on the water polo team and in her film production classes

Staff Report

At Malibu High School (MHS), senior Stevie Sturges embodies the spirit of innovation both in the classroom, on the field, and in the pool. From her involvement in Career Technical Education (CTE) classes to her remarkable achievements in athletics, Sturges is an excellent example of dedication and versatility.

Sturges’ educational journey began at Juan Cabrillo Elementary, followed by Malibu Middle School, and now culminating at MHS in her senior year. Throughout her high school experience, she has immersed herself in CTE classes, including television production and journalism, as well as participating in film production projects.

“Taking CTE classes has helped me learn how to work efficiently with large groups of people with many different personalities and skills,” said Sturges. “I have learned how to be an authoritative figure in a class, while also still respecting them and being kind and encouraging. I also developed the skill of being quick on my feet and learning fast with technology.”

As the producer of Shark TV, a weekly series of episodes created by MHS TV production students, Sturges plays a pivotal role shaping the show’s content and supporting her classmates.

“I have loved being able to help create these Shark TV episodes to make people laugh and inform people of school events in a fun way,” said Sturges. “I also wanted to be the producer of this class to encourage students to be creative and bring out parts of themselves they didn’t know they had.”

In addition to her academic pursuits, Sturges excels in athletics, showcasing her talents as a swimmer and water polo player. She has been swimming since she was eight years old and playing water polo since she was 10.

“Being a student athlete has helped me tremendously with learning how to manage time and stress,” said Sturges, who received First Team All CIF-Southern Section, All League MVP and Team MVP honors during her senior year. “I have also created some of the best relationships that I know will last a lifetime while being on this team. The sport itself has taught me to control my emotions and work in a team environment.”

Reflecting on her academic career, Sturges emphasizes the importance of self-discovery and stepping to different environments.

“I have taken a variety of different electives through the years, and an important part of taking those electives has been learning about myself and what I love,” said Sturges. “Some of the things that I have participated in here at Malibu High are things that I believe I will enjoy doing in different environments for the rest of my life.”

In addition to her academic and athletic pursuits, Sturges acknowledges the guidance of MHS TV Production teacher Rachel Stowell, whose support extended beyond the classroom.

“Ms. Stowell has helped me so much and given me so much advice not only for production, but with life in general,” said Sturges. “She is a brilliant woman, and I am very lucky to have been in her classes and learned so much from her.”

Sturges plans to continue her academic and athletic career at Ventura College, where she will play water polo and study film production. After two years, she hopes to transfer to a four-year university and continue playing water polo.

Malibu High senior Stevie Sturges has immersed herself in CTE classes, including television production and journalism, as well as film production projects. Contributed Photo

