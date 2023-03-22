HomeMalibu LifeFeatures
Student spotlight: Malibu High School Student Travis Lapinski

By Samantha Bravo
Malibu High School student Travis Lapinski as well as other MHS students recently had photos published in the recent guide, Lapinski photographed the front page photo.

Malibu High School Student Travis Lapinski holds the recent City of Malibu Recreation Guide and City Newsletter. Contributed photo.

“It is really exciting to see Travis Lapinski’s piece on the cover and some of my other photography students work inside the Parks & Rec Magazine! I love it when the city and the school work together for the benefit of our students. It’s a great collaboration that grows stronger each year.” VAPA Department Chair Carla Bowman-Smith said. To see the guide visit, Malibucity.org/CommunityServices. Photo courtesy Carla Bowman-Smith.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department.Twitter @samanthavbravo

