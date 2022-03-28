Storm updates, preparedness tips and sandbag locations in Malibu

The City of Malibu Public Safety released a resource guide and update of the weather forecast in Malibu.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts the current storms will continue to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to Malibu through Tuesday, March 29, with heaviest rainfall expected Monday evening. NWS forecasts south wind gusts of up to 30 – 45 MPH and brief heavy downpours with minor flooding, thunderstorms with lightning possible Monday afternoon, minor mud and debris flows in recent fire burn areas, hazardous road conditions.

The City monitors storm conditions as part of its storm preparation plan. Crews use blade trucks to patrol and clear roads, storm drains and culverts to prevent flooding, and report any hazards to LA County Sheriff’s, Fire and Public Works Departments.

“Due to an increased probability of mud and debris flows in these fire areas, it is important to plan and prepare,” the alert states. “Prepare for lack of water, power and natural gas, non-functional traffic signals, and roads that may be impassable.” Be cautious on the road, storm hazards could include hazardous driving conditions due to water, mud, rocks and debris in the roadway, and low visibility; possible power outages and traffic signal outages due to trees and branches falling onto power lines. Never approach or touch downed power lines – stay back, warn others and call 911. Under California law, always approach an intersection with a malfunctioning traffic signal as if it is an all-way stop sign – that means come to a complete stop.”

City and County Public Works crews and Caltrans will be monitoring PCH and canyon roads for hazards to keep the roadways free of rocks and debris, checking and clearing drainage culverts and storm drains, and pre-placing equipment.

Sandbags are available at Los Angeles County Fire Stations. Call stations to find out if filled sandbags and sand are available.

Search for which locations in LA County: the LA County Department of Public Works website.

Residents can pick up free, empty sandbags at Malibu area fire stations. Call your local Fire Station to find which offer sand and sandbags. Note that Zuma Beach Lifeguard Headquarters does not have sand available for sandbags. Please do not remove sand from the beach, it is a violation of LA County Code. Please note that plastic sandbags are banned in the City of Malibu.

Station 88, Malibu Road – (310) 456-2812

Station 70, PCH & Carbon Canyon – (310) 456-2513

Station 71, PCH & Zumirez – (310) 457-2578

Station 99, PCH & Encinal Canyon Rd – (310) 457-3706

Station 72, 1832 Decker Rd – (310) 457-6186

The LA County Department of Public Health advises the public to avoid contact with ocean water near discharging rivers, creeks and storm drains within 72 hours of significant rainfall due to high levels of bacteria and pollution.

See storm season emergency resources, including LA County’s Homeowners Guide to Flood, Debris and Erosion Control at the LA Rain website.

The City will send out “Utility Advisories” for power outages, “Weather Advisories” for weather information, and “Emergency Alerts” in case of an emergency that threatens lives and properties. All emergency information will be posted on the City website at www.MalibuCity.org and on social media at:

