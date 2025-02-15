Storm Update: Franklin and Palisades Burn Areas transition to Evacuation Warning; Multiple road closures and hazards remain

Malibu properties previously under an Evacuation Order in the Franklin and Palisades burn areas are now under Evacuation Warning, following inspections conducted by Malibu building inspectors and geotechnical staff on Feb. 14 and 15. These inspections have deemed it safe for residents to return home, although all Evacuation Warnings in Malibu remain in effect.

Road Closures:

Pacific Coast Highway is now under a soft closure between Chautauqua Boulevard and Carbon Beach Terrace for emergency responders and utilities only. The public is not permitted due to continued cleanup efforts and heavy vehicles in the work zone.

Malibu Canyon Road is closed between Piuma Road and Adamson Flats.

Rainstorms this week caused large mudslides on Topanga Canyon Blvd. (State Route 27) in the Palisades fire burn scar. The route will remain closed south of Grand View Dr. until crews can clear debris and mitigate potential hazards, such as falling rocks and road damage.

Residents are advised to be cautious of unstable trees, mud, and debris, which could be further impacted by water-saturated soils. It is essential to maintain an emergency plan, keep supplies on hand, and remain vigilant of local conditions.

For real-time updates, sign up for alerts at MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotification and MalibuCity.org/News. Tune in to local radio stations for emergency broadcasts: 99.1 FM KBUU, 97.1 FM, and 1070 AM KNX.

Rainstorms this week caused large mudslides on Topanga Canyon Blvd. Photos by Caltrans

