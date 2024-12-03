St. Aidan’s puts ‘the fun into fundraising’ 

Church’s Harvest of Hope provides delightful camaraderie and benefits local and worldwide outreach ministries

As they have for 18 years, congregants and guests gathered on Nov. 3 at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church in Malibu for the annual Harvest of Hope, a popular fundraising event in Malibu that benefits three of the church’s outreach ministries.

“We gather together to share our love, make ourselves at home, and get to know new people.” Rev. Dr. Joyce Stickney said in her opening prayer. “We gather together to carry our joy into the world by helping the organizations that benefit from this event.”

“We put the fun back in fundraising!” quipped Sky Stipanowich, a member of the event’s organizing committee as she warmly welcomed attendees.

“This year, a total of nine vineyards are contributing wines for everyone to sample and we have more than 100 auction items,” Ayahlushim Getachew, event committee chair, said as she surveyed the large array of tables offering wines from area vineyard, including Saddlerock, Malibu Family Wines, Gainey and Dubourdieu Liason and beer contributed by Malibu Brewing Company in Trancas Country Market, whose Big Rock Amber lager just won a bronze in a best of beers competition.

Blessed by a beautiful sunny day just before Malibu had to endure a bout of Santa Ana winds, attendees gleefully enjoyed music by Curved Apocalypse and by a much-loved, event-favorite band, Old Dawgs, New Tricks.

“The Harvest of Hope is more than an event, it’s an annual tradition that makes my friends into family.” August Freirich declared.

Sharing that he’s attended the gathering for 10 years, Matthew Brewbaker opined, “The food, the wine and the weather improve every year.”

As adults mingled and dined on delicious food, the younger set thoroughly enjoyed a variety of games from the Awesome Game Truck to You, a luxury game truck and a game coach who runs the party.

Old Dawgs, New Tricks performs during the Harvest of Hope at Nov. 3 at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church in Malibu. Photos by Benjamin Hanson/TMT. A video game truck was on hand to provide entertainment to the young attendees at the Harvest of Hope event. A video game truck was on hand to provide entertainment to the young attendees at the Harvest of Hope event. Guests browse the silent auction items during the Harvest at Hope event Nov. 3 at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church in Malibu. Guests browse the silent auction items during the Harvest at Hope event Nov. 3 at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church in Malibu. Guests browse the silent auction items during the Harvest at Hope event Nov. 3 at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church in Malibu. The Harvest of Hope fundraiser at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church in Malibu featured many wineries. Guests browse the silent auction items during the Harvest at Hope event Nov. 3 at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church in Malibu. The Harvest of Hope fundraiser at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church in Malibu featured many wineries. Food and appetizers were served at Harvest of Hope on Nov. 3. Food and appetizers were served at Harvest of Hope on Nov. 3. The Harvest of Hope fundraiser at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church in Malibu featured many wineries.

The event was, of course, all about having an enjoyable party. However, the event was also all about benefiting three nonprofit organizations, including the Malibu Community Labor Exchange, which provides day laborers with jobs and just wages as well as with training and support. Many readers may be too young to know that the MCLE has a storied history in Malibu. The organization was founded by Connie Fox, former nun and advocate for day laborers and local homeless citizens, who, along with Honey Coatsworth, founder of a charity thrift shop, created the Coalition for Homeless and Day Workers. Other community organizers included Malibu’s Martin Sheen, local politician Zev Zaroslavsky, and former L.A. County Sheriff Captain Don Mauro. Together those organizers created MCLE, which was ultimately sanctioned by the Malibu City Council.

The Episcopal Relief & Development will also receive some of the proceeds of Harvest of Hope. The organization funds crisis recovery and cultural development around the world.

Also benefiting from even proceeds — as it has for more than 10 years — is Vida Joven de Mexico, a Tijuana, Mexico-based orphanage that serves displaced and at-risk youth.

“St. Aidan’s has a long history of visiting and financially supporting our flagship orphanage for more than 10 years,” Beth Beall, director of the foundation explained. “Some of the funds raised by Harvest of Hope go to help the orphaned and migrant children we serve.”

Beall shared a story about one child whose experience at the orphanage was assisted by St. Aidan’s charitable efforts.

“Esther arrived at the orphanage when she was a very little girl and thanks to St. Aidan’s and other big-hearted folks, she has received the life-changing care and opportunities she needed at the orphanage,” Beall said. “Esther still lives at the orphanage and is in her first year of college. Her goal is to become a bilingual kindergarten teacher — she is thriving and serves as a wonderful role model to younger children at the orphanage.”

Many at the Harvest of Hope opined that St. Aidan’s is a role model for community and worldwide outreach.

“I feel like St. Aidan’s is a community of healers who do something to help others instead of just engaging in wishful thinking,” said Aaron Lindsley as her new husband, Andrew Lindsley, nodded in agreement. “It’s a community of joy and breaks the stereotype that church is not necessarily fun.”

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...