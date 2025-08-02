So much stoke, so many waves, so much love!

TheraSurf creates unforgettable experiences for children with special needs, empowering them to embrace the healing magic of the ocean

“I struggle on a day-to-day basis to keep Alastair alive,” said Chloe Happ, parent of a 9-year-old quadraplegic, deaf, and nonverbal child. “When Alastair is with Therasurf volunteers in Malibu and is out on the ocean, I can watch my son with some relief from that pressure as he immerses in the waves and sees his friends. With Therasurf, Alastair gets to actually stand on a surf board with the help of volunteers and my son — who otherwise cannot walk, crawl, or stand — enjoys having an experience that I would not have the emotional or physical strength to provide him.”

With gratitude, Chloe added, “Enjoying Therasurf means that Alastair has an opportunity to do what other people can do and we live so close to beautiful Malibu, it’s such a privilege and treat for him to participate.”

Therasurf, a Malibu-based nonprofit organization, was founded by Jimmy Gamboa and his ex-wife, Kim Bordenave Gamboa in 2013, with the help of family and friends. The nonprofit has a simple, yet extremely impactful, purpose: to offer kids with special needs the opportunity to surf. According to Leo Harrington, Therasurf’s current president, the nonprofit has burgeoned since its founding.

“Our organization is as Malibu as it gets!,” Harrington said. “It was founded in Malibu, and most of the volunteers are from Malibu. We had 90 kids participate at our last event on July 19, and they surfed with pro surfers and experienced surfers — our kids, their parents and our volunteers are all awesome!”

Kevin McCarthy, who serves as vice president of Therasurf, joyfully recapped how the event went. “The kids were, as usual, ecstatic and moms and dads we elated,” he said. “We had the best time surfing world-class waves with world-class surfers and sunny skies. There was sand on the beach and smiles on their faces — everything we could ask for!”

“What a weekend!” Therasurf posted on Instagram after the event. “Thank you to everyone who made this special day a reality — we had more kids than ever, the best volunteers — so much stoke, so many waves — we are still frothing!”

Therasurf is so much bigger than surf

For longtime volunteer Reed Farrer, it’s all about providing special needs children with the opportunity to indulge in the healing power of the ocean.

"We surf with kids who are on the autism spectrum, have cerebral palsy or have other disabilities," Farrer explained. "It's such a joy to be a part of Therasurf with its emphasis on inclusivity and I'm enormously grateful to be a part of this community-based Malibu organization." Farrer added, "Therasurf is so much bigger than the surf, because the real focus is on our community, participants getting to know one another and making and sharing memories." The Malibu Times asked Harrington, who has volunteered with Therasurf for years, what experiences with special needs children and surfing have been most impactful for him. "Several times I've helped children, some who are verbal and others who are nonverbal, and who at first were very hesitant about being in the ocean," he said. "But if I could get them to sit on the board and feel the water — even if only for 15 seconds or so — their whole body relaxes and they go quiet as they observe and experience the ocean with all their senses and they realize it is good for them. Then, they get overtaken with the joy of the experience." Sometimes it is human nature to make assumptions, such as presuming that those who are developmentally delayed or have other special needs are unable to comprehend the world around them. Au contraire, Harrington maintains, stating, "Just because someone is in a wheelchair or has other special needs doesn't mean they're not firing on all cylinders and enjoying and comprehending being out in the ocean." Clearly, that is true, Chloe concurred. "Alastair communicates using an augmentative and alternative communication device (AAC)," Chloe explained, as she shared in a heartwarming celebratory tone that "Alastair greatly enjoys Therasurf. A couple of months ago, he managed to use his AAC, whose switches he controls using his head, to ask me, 'Let's go surfing! When?'" For readers interested in learning how to help answer Alastair's question regarding when he can enjoy surfing more, go to therasurf.org.

