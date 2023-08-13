The following incidents were reported between July 5 to July 17

7/5

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Malibu Lagoon was broken into and a wallet was stolen. The victim said they left the top down, went surfing, and upon return, their personal belongings were stolen from the center console. The victim received a notification of their credit cards being used at an Apple Store for an estimated $28,328. The suspects also used their card to pay $9,000 to another account. The victim was able to cancel their credit cards. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

7/9

Petty Theft

A straw hat and $200 worth of miscellaneous items were stolen from CVS Pharmacy at Malibu Colony. The victim said the suspect placed multiple items in a bag and walked out of the store without paying. The straw hat was worth $20. The security footage was submitted for evidence.

7/11

Vehicle

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key underneath the front passenger tire wheel and upon return, the key was missing and their iPhones and wallet were stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

7/16

Shoplifting

An estimated $1,236 of miscellaneous items were stolen from the CVS Pharmacy on Malibu Road. The suspects were seen placing multiple items inside a tote bag and walking out the store without paying. The suspects were desribed as a white male wearing a black hooded jacket, dark pants and red shoes. The security footage was submitted for evidence.

7/17

Vandalism

Rosenthal Wine Bar and Patio was vandalized and a glass door was shattered. The door was estimated to cost $1,200 to repair. The victim said the restaurant did not appear to have been ransacked. The deputies were unable to access the security footage due to the manager not being available.

