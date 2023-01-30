HomeNewsBreaking News
Shots fired at Calabasas Commons

Judy Abel
By Judy Abel
File photo.

Lost Hills Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired Sunday at the Calabasas Commons. LASD rushed to the popular shopping center just outside of Malibu at 5:45 after getting numerous calls reporting the sound of gunfire heard in the area. An LASD watch commander told the Malibu Times that bullet casings were discovered in the center’s parking lot, but that so far, they have been unable to locate any victims. The spokesperson said this incident is still an active investigation. Witnesses are encouraged to call the Lost Hills Station at 818-878-1808.

Blind Boys and Musslewhite bring gospel and blues to Pepperdine University
