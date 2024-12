Around 9 a.m. Monday morning, 911 calls were made from Whole Foods on Civic Center Way for a man making threats to everyone at the store. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a backpack and described as a homeless individual.

According to Sgt. Chris Soderlund, the sheriffs department received a call of a transient disturbing the business. The store wanted the transient off the property. Deputies arrived and ordered the suspect to leave and he complied without any issues.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...