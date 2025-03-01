Sharks football’s Kies and Norby Named All CIF-SS

Kies had 800 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, while Norby anchored the defense with over 90 solo tackles

Malibu High football player Tanner Kies ran rampant against opposing defenses during the Sharks’ 2024 campaign.

During Malibu’s 42-22 victory over Hillcrest Christian last October, the junior running back jaunted for 123 yards and four touchdowns. Kies’s first touchdown of the season, a 50-yard-dash, was the resulted of a hook and ladder play with senior wide receiver Brody Graham in the Sharks’ season-opening loss to Coast Union.

Malibu High football player Tanner Kies is shown on the sidelines during a Sharks game this past season. Kies and teammate Hank Norby were named to the Football 8 All CIF-Southern Section Division 2 team for 2024-25. Photo by Molly Marler

“That was my favorite touchdown of the season,” Kies said.

Malibu senior linebacker Hank Norby made stellar plays on defense all season for the squad, but one really stood out to Sharks head coach Mike Halualani. In the final minutes of Malibu’s loss to Santa Clara last September, a Santa Clara ball carrier broke through Malibu’s defense for what looked like a touchdown run. However, Norby sprinted down the gridiron and tackled the player.

“Hank ran that kid down from about 50 yards away,” Halualani said. “He didn’t need to. The game was over, but he ran that kid down. It was something I had never seen before.”

Exponential performances by the two football player were common. In January, Kies and Norby were recognized for their play by being named to the 2024-25 Football 8 All CIF-Southern Section Division 2 list.

Kies said being one of the 49 players named recognized as one of Division 2’s best is felt good.

“There is nothing else I can say really,” he said. “I worked hard all year with my teammates, so I’m happy to get the honor, but I would like to win some playoff games instead.”

Halualani said Kies and Norby are well-respected by their teammates and practice hard.

“Hank has been the best player on the Malibu football team for a couple of years now,” Halualani remarked. “When I started coaching, I told Tanner I was going to feed him the ball and I needed him to do his thing. He did it and carried the team at times this year. The offense turned into the Tanner Kies, and Hank Norby was heart and soul of our defense.”

“They are great kids whether on the football field or the classroom,” the coach added.

The Sharks finished their season last November with a 5-5 record. The team was beaten in the first round of the CIF playoffs by Lancaster Baptist.

Kies was accustomed to showing defenses the back of his jersey. He ran for over 800 yards and 19 touchdowns. He described himself as a “shifty” running back.

“I move weirdly,” he noted. “I think it’s hard to tackle me.”

“He would just refuse to get tackled,” Halualani noted.

Norby had over 90 solo tackles and 44 assisted tackles. He also played running back and scored a few touchdowns.

Kies said Norby was the Sharks’ backbone.

“He runs the whole defense,” Kies said. “He knows everything. He would tell everyone what to do and take charge. Other teams were really scared of him. He was the best player on our team. We wouldn’t win without him.”

Halualani said Norby is a great athlete.

“Probably more important, is he is really smart,” the coach said. “He is passionate about whatever he does. He is a football player.”

Halualani said losing Norby to graduation will be a big loss for the football team, but he expects Kies to have a greatsenior season.

The Sharks were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs the past two seasons. Kies said he will run toward being a CIF title contender.

“I want to win some playoff games and win CIF,” he said. “We have to win some playoff games. It’s been two years, and we haven’t won any playoff games.”

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...