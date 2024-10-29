Sharks boys water polo team wins league, qualifies for CIF

Malibu went undefeated in Tri-Valley League competition, earning fourth straight league title

The Malibu High Sharks boys water polo squad entered the postseason on Tuesday as league champions for the fourth consecutive season and fifth time in seven seasons.

The team swept through the Tri-Valley League with an undefeated record. However, Sharks head coach Hayden Goldberg said the swim to the league title this season wasn’t a relaxing swim in a kiddie pool.

“It feels great to win league, but it was a true battle this year,” he said. “We had some real competition. It was a successful season for the boys and me. It was a good run.”

The coach said in previous seasons, the Sharks had more talent than their league competition, which includes schoolsCate, Foothill Tech, Villanova Prep, and Bishop Diego. However, Goldberg noted, the players on the other squads have improved due to also playing club water polo.

“We had challenges with Foothill Tech this year, we had challenges with Cate,” he said. “Whereas in the past, we didn’t. Credit to those guys; they have gotten better. The league was really exciting this year.”

The Sharks had to battle back from a three-goal deficit to beat Cate in overtime once this season.

“We were always fighting to find our place,” Goldberg said. “It was a rollercoaster. Our team put it together when it counted.”

Goldberg, a former Sharks player and the boys water polo coach since 2017, said contending for league championships is part of the Malibu water polo culture established by coach Mike Mulligan, which includes encouraging kids to play competitive sports and participate in junior lifeguards.

The Sharks began the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 29, with a home match against the Norco High Cougars from Riverside County (result not available at press time). The Cougars finished the regular season with a 12-12 record, while Malibu finished with a 15-10 overall record and 6-0 record in the Tri-Valley League.

The winner will face the winner of the Brentwood Laguna Hills matchup on Thursday in the second round. The victor of that matchup will play in the quarterfinals on Nov. 6. In 2023, the Sharks advanced to the second round of the postseason.

Malibu, Goldberg noted, will need to refine their passing, shooting, and defensive schemes.

“We just need to highlight what we did good all season,” he said. “There is nothing new we need to work on.”

Malibu wrapped up the league championship with a 12-10 triumph over Foothill Tech on Oct. 10. Ryder Lippman had three steals and three goals in the contest, while Caueh Carter registered two steals, one assist, and one goal.

Goldberg said the Sharks are a family with lot of determination that play together.

“The drive for win, to play as hard as you can is out there,” he said. “That is what I respect about this group.”

Some of the team’s standouts include Lippman, Pacome Brunel, Julien Lescure, Costes Jensen, and Taj Petretti.

“With those five boys we have some noise,” Goldberg said.

Malibu closed the regular season with a 10-4 loss to Thousand Oaks seven days later and a 20-14 defeat to Santa Monica on Oct. 23. Santa Monica beat Malibu in a scrimmage by double-digit points before the season started. Closing the gap in the scoreboard margin of victory against a team from a division composed of bigger schools isn’t something to frown at, according to Goldberg.

“It showed the growth of my team,” he said.

