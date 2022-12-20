Sharks boys basketball wins Ojai Ballet Classic

The Malibu High Sharks boys basketball team dribbled and shot their way to a tournament championship last week.

The Sharks defeated host team Thacher High 55-47 in the title game of the Ojai Valley Classic on Dec. 10.

Senior guard William Caceres led Malibu with 21 points, while junior guard Henley Baldwin scored 17. Caceres and Baldwin each scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to give Malibu the eight-point victory.

The Sharks began the three-day tournament with 68-42 win over Laguna Blanca. Caceres tallied 34 points in the contest, which included 11 made three-point shots. Lloyd Bema, a senior wing player, had 21 points in the contest for Malibu also.

The Sharks advanced to the championship game by beating Hillcrest Christian 47-33 on the classic’s second day. Senior forward Asher Katz scored 10 points, snagged 12 rebounds, and recorded four blocks for Malibu.

Caceres was named the tournament MVP and Katz was selected for the all-tournament team.

The Sharks opened their season on Nov. 28 with a loss to St. Genevieve. They were then defeated by Milken, de Toledo, and Viewpoint. Malibu downed Hueneme 70-33 the day before beginning play in the Ojai Valley Classic.

The team’s next game is Jan. 4 at Fillmore. Malibu hosts Channel Islands two days later at 6 p.m.

