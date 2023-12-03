Serving spirit in Malibu

Malibu Pacific Church’s ‘Be Rich’ Campaign raises over $14,000, exceeding its expected goal

Throughout the month, the congregation of Malibu Pacific Church once again displayed the true spirit of giving as they raised over $14,000 for charity.

The church’s annual “Be Rich” campaign called for 100 percent participation from the church’s members in donating $39.95 towards vetted projects supporting nonprofits both locally and around the world. This year’s recipient of the congregation’s donation was With Love, a market and cafe that serves the communities of South Los Angeles. The goal was to provide enough money to the market to supply Thanksgiving dinners for 300 families.

The call to action asked members “Why?” and answered the question with “Because TOGETHER we can make a BIG difference!”

Congregation of Malibu Pacific Church came together to beautify the campus at Malibu High School

Within two minutes of the ask from the church, members raised $14,090, enough funds to feed 352 families, exceeding their expected goal.

In addition to the donation to feed families in the city, the church asked its members to come together after a morning service and help serve their community by cleaning up and beautifying the campus at Malibu High School. Together, church members cleaned, weeded, and painted to restore beauty to the school.

More than 40 members volunteered to serve the community.

Members were also encouraged to continue the season of giving and serving by bringing canned goods to the church or signing up to collect food at Ralphs for James Store House, a foster care ministry.

Members also participated in the church’s collaboration with Samaritans Purse’s Operation Christmas Child, which asked members to fill a shoebox with a toy that would be donated to children around the world who would not otherwise receive a toy this Christmas. Together, the congregation successfully donated 250 shoeboxes to Samaritan’s Purse’s campaign.

Malibu Pacific thanked their congregation for once again showing out to show the city and world the giving and serving spirit in Malibu.

The church also partnered with Operation Christmas Child through Nov. 26, as they collect shoe box gifts for children all around the world. Through this project, Samaritan’s Purse partners with the local church worldwide to share the Good News of Jesus Christ and make disciples of the nations. The shoe boxes are filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items. Since 1993, more than 209 million children in more than 170 countries and territories have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox.

On Friday, Dec. 1, the Malibu Pacific Church will be bringing the mountain to Malibu with real snow and a night of sledding under the stars with its “Snow Much Fun” from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is free to attend and includes a free dinner.

