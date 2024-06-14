Senator Ben Allen recognizes The Emily Shane Foundation as nonprofit organization of the year

The CalNonprofit initiative allows each state legislator to honor an organization in their district

By Barbara Burke

Special to The Malibu Times

“Empowering students to thrive.” That is the goal — and impressively, the achievement — of Malibu’s Emily Shane Foundation, an accomplishment recognized by California State Senator Ben Allen, who has named the foundation as a California Nonprofit of the Year at a celebratory luncheon at the state capitol on California Nonprofits Day, Wednesday, June 5. The prestigious honor acknowledges the foundation’s empowering underserved middle school students through personalized academic tutoring and mentorship.

“I served on the school board when we tragically lost Emily Shane 14 years ago on Pacific Coast Highway,” Allen stated.“That Ellen and Michel have been able to turn that unthinkable loss into such a powerful force for good is commendable and inspiring.”

Allen elaborated, stating, “The data is clear: students served by the foundation’s individualized tutoring and mentorship programs are more likely to graduate high school and enroll in college and less likely to miss school or turn to illegal substance use. I am pleased to honor Emily’s legacy by recognizing this life-changing work.”

The CalNonprofit of the Year initiative, now in its ninth year, allows each California state legislator to honor a nonprofit organization doing outstanding work in their district. The foundation is one of more than 100 other honorees recognized by state senators and assembly members for their exceptional contributions to their communities.

CalNonprofits, the leading policy voice for California’s nonprofit sector, sponsors the program in partnership with the state senate and Assembly Select Committees on the Nonprofit Sector.

“It is our hope that this recognition will amplify our mission and garner the support needed to continue Emily’s legacy,” Ellen Shane, director of the foundation said. “Every child deserves the chance to succeed in middle school and beyond. May this honor be a stimulus to ensure a positive future for those we serve.”

To learn more about the Emily Shane Foundation and its impressively impactful work, which strives to achieve educational equity and student success, go to www.emilyshane.org.

The Emily Shane Foundation was recognized as a California Nonprofit of the Year in Sacramento during California Nonprofits Day on Wednesday, June 5. Michel (left) and Ellen Shane pose with a plaque at the state capitol. Contributed Photo

