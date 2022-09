Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education to hold a virtual and in-person public hearing

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Board of Education will hold a virtual and in-person public hearing on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 to receive comments concerning the availability of textbooks and/or instructional materials for each pupil in the District for the 2022-2023 school year. In-person meeting will be held at Santa Monica-Malibu District Office Board Room 1651 16th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...