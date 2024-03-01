Santa Monica Education Foundation helps funds free one-on-one tutoring for students in need

Malibu High School and Middle School students are taking part

Students who have fallen behind in their studies since the COVID-19 pandemic are being given a chance to catch up through a tutoring program that started in 2020. The program was encouraged by the late Dr. Jacqueline Mora, who served as assistant superintendent of educational services at Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District. Today more than 100 needy students are taking part in the free program that’s funded through the Santa Monica Education Foundation.

One of the companies contracted to provide free tutoring is SimplifiEDU. Its CEO, Jake Adams, explained that during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic many students fell behind during remote learning. Distance education can require additional support for those not equipped for technological aspects of remote education. There was a targeted effort to reach students with the most need: students in what’s called “tier 3.” Students who met academic and socioeconomic requirements with teacher referrals were first approached in 2020.

SimplifiEDU and a couple of other tutoring companies were vetted by Mora and two other SMMUSD coordinators to provide the free service funded by grants.

“Our program is unique from what other aid is being provided,” Adams said. “We don’t have a curriculum. We work through the student’s problem at hand to help students get past a certain marker or state standards. The value that Dr. Mora saw in the program is basically this idea of having an adult teacher/mentor being able to invest in a student and their education.”

Most of the tutored students start their programs on a D or F level in the classroom.

“They aren’t doing well in their classes and are being referred to us,” said Adams, who explained that so many children were falling behind in 2020 when the program rolled out, a lottery had to be held to enroll students: “We initially took nearly 100 students.”

Initially, students were allotted once-a-week remote sessions. All tutoring is one-on-one.

“It doesn’t matter where the student is at; if they’re super far behind in their homework or working on a certain concept, we meet them where they are and work to help them get back on their feet academically,” Adams commented. “To have that tutor there to help them get through the class and get through what’s required of them navigating distance education, having a tutor is so helpful.”

Many of the tutors are graduate or college students who understand the infrastructure of online classes and navigating through academic struggles.

Adams stated, “We’ve seen some great results. A lot of kids seems really engaged. Some went from D or F level to being able to pass the class and getting into C’s, A’s, and B’s. We’ve had great results with just once a week.”

Tutoring has now been expanded to twice weekly. Subjects include math, English, science and social science.

The tutoring program was initially rolled out to middle school students. In 2023, the free program opened to high schoolers.

Currently, SimplifiEDU is supporting about 100 students in the district, seven from Malibu.

“Dr. Mora and SMMUSD staff were super in supporting these families. The district provided devices to students who needed them. A lot of parents have said they really appreciate this,” commented Adams.

Note: the current 2023-2024 school year is filled.

SMMUSD spokesperson Gail Pinsker emailed, “It’s based on narrow criteria to support our students with the greatest need. It’s important for parents to understand that criteria includes: English learners, socio-economically disadvantaged, Black/African American or Hispanic/Latinx.

“This program is set for the year with the invited qualifying students who opted in by the fall deadline.

“That’s it for this program for this school year.

The letters went out in late August 2023 after review of Spring 2023 test scores, evaluations and meeting other criteria as noted.”

Pinsker emphasized, “We do not promote this program or have interest in people contacting us for more information as this is not an open program to families other than this very narrow group who qualify.

“As noted, only 44 middle and high school students in Malibu qualified for this school year.

It’s a very small group of students who need the additional support.”

Currently, three MHS and four MMS students are enrolled. Although qualification letters already were sent, SimplifiEDU has three spots open to provide the same service to other families in the Malibu area.

Two requirements are past state standards tests proving the student is below grade level in math, English, science, or social studies and proof of participation in another need-based program at school. Contact info@simplifiedu.com .

