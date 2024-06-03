Santa Monica College antenna tower hearing today at City Hall

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider modifications that would bring the existing communications tower at Santa Monica College Malibu Campus into compliance with city code and be able to be used by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Substation on the campus today at Malibu City Hall at 6:30 p.m. Since the tower was erected in 2022, during the construction of the SMC campus, the planning staff have been working with the county to bring the tower into compliance. For more information, see the Hearing Notice at malibucity.org/DocumentCenter/View/34116/21-day-PHN_Wireless-TowerFinal.

The sheriffs substation is located beside the Santa Monica-Malibu Campus. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

