Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Malibu City Hall

Holiday music echoed throughout Malibu City Hall on Saturday morning for the first Breakfast with Santa event since the COVID-19 pandemic.

A sign that reads “Welcome to the North Pole,” welcomes guests at the Breakfast with Santa at City Hall. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Families enjoy a morning of breakfast and refreshments at Malibu City Hall on Sat, Dec. 17. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Kids and parents alike get creative at the Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 17. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Families enjoyed a morning with tasty breakfast, holiday games, and a chance to meet the man himself, Santa Claus.

The community event included refreshments, art activities, and storytime with the Malibu Outreach Librarian Amy Trulock.

Malibu Outreach Librarian Amy Trulock provided the kids with story time featuring Christmas stories. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Carla McCloskey brought her granddaughter to take photos with Santa and enjoy the festivities.

“I just think it’s wonderful that the city has all these great events, and I hope they continue to do it,” McCloskey said.

Bodhi Raymond (right) meets Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the Breakfast with Santa event. Photo By Samantha Bravo/TMT. Leighton Gothard shows off her Little Mermaid dress to Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Leighton Gothard shows off her Little Mermaid dress to Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Parents also joined in on the fun and took photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Families were encouraged to join the festivities by wearing Christmas pajamas, and families did.

Recreation Coordinator Adrianna Fiori said this was the first Breakfast with Santa event after the pandemic.

“I think it’s a great social experience for the entire family to come out with their friends and enjoy it,” Fiori said. “When they enter, they pick up a craft bag, and they can do it here or take it home and do it, but I think the kids are having fun.”

The City of Malibu staff ensured families were enjoying their festive morning by joining in on the fun and sharing a smile.

Leah Tellez (left) and Novella Tellez work on a project at the craft table during the City of Malibu’s Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 17. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The Perkins family attended the Breakfast with Santa event in festive pajamas. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Malibu City Hall is also a designated location for the Sparks of Love toy drive. This year, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, ABC7, Toys for Tots, and Southern California firefighters will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Spark of Love toy drive. Over the years, the Spark of Love toy drive has successfully collected and distributed nearly 9 million toys. Drop off new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for underserved children and teens in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Riverside counties. For more information, visit fire.lacounty.gov.

Malibu City Hall is also a designated location for the Sparks of Love toy drive. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Malibu City Hall is also a designated location for the Sparks of Love toy drive. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

