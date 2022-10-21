Salt Salon + Shoppe holds Grand Opening party in Point Dume Village last Friday

Last Friday evening, the newly opened women-owned business, Salt Salon + Shoppe, held a Grand Opening bash in Point Dume Village.

It seemed no expense was spared to welcome the community — especially the 20- and 30-somethings —and show off the gorgeous new salon and gift shop. There were cakes decorated with fresh flowers, a tequila bar, a DJ, a long table spread with one goodie after another from local caterer Malibu Charcuterie, and a row of colorful gift baskets given away in drawings. The bash drew a large crowd that spilled out onto the covered balcony running along two sides of the salon.

The new Salt Salon+ Shoppe occupies the same second-floor space that Oceanne Salon Studio (now permanently closed) occupied for many years — upstairs from Café de la Plage and Sunlife. Two experienced female hair stylists — Chelsea Bulte and Brooke Cortesi — are the proud owners of the new establishment, which has been in the planning stages for over a year. It took a while for the space they wanted to open up and then three months for the remodel. Salt Salon actually opened for business over six weeks ago, but the owners wanted a soft opening before the official Grand Opening last Friday.

Photos by Julie Ellerton. Photos by Julie Ellerton. Photos by Julie Ellerton. Photos by Julie Ellerton.

“We want to bring the community together and be more than just a salon,” they said in an interview. “We want to do community pop-up events that bring people together and support local artists when possible.”

The “Shoppe” part of the business name is just that —there’s a small, charming shop inside the salon featuring a well-curated selection of perfect last-minute gifts. Customers there can find hair accessories, bags, totes, slippers, candles, charcuterie boards, coffee table books, and more. It also features jewelry from popular Malibu jewelry maker Brevn Designs.

The business partners met when they both freelanced at the generically named Hair Salon at Trancas Country Market, but both have also worked at various other places over the years. Brooke has spent years in the hair business as both a hairstylist and make-up artist, much of it at the John of Italy salon in Westlake Village. Much of her well-established clientele there will be following her move to Malibu.

Advertisement

Chelsea, a Malibu resident, is an experienced small business owner. Salt Salon is her third salon, and she also brings a loyal following to the business. She’s a hairstylist and colorist with a special certification in hair extensions.

Salt Salon’s services include cuts, color, hair extensions, Brazilian blowouts (done outside on the covered balcony, in the fresh air), and facials. They hope to soon add messages to the list.

The Salt Salon already has a number of stylists signed up besides the two owners, including Charlene Harrison, Gary Dowler, Rhonda Johnson, and Jhanna Nichiporovich. They also offer an aesthetician/ facialist.

Bulte and Cortesi say they’re always looking for more stylists to join them and can offer a variety of days and hours, with benefits like a free massage.

Salt Salon is located at Point Dume Village, 29171 Heathercliff Road, Suite 220, Malibu. Its phone number is (310) 589-1020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...