Runners, walkers complete Run Malibu’s 5K and half marathon

Run Malibu was co-founded by the late Alberto Perusset, known as Malibu’s barefoot runner, in 2009.

After Shirl Watson Van Der Plas completed the 15th annual Run Malibu 5K Run/Walk at Zuma Beach on Nov. 5, she turned on her cellphone camera and handed it to another 5K participant, positioned herself in front of a large placard advertising the race, and jumped.

Click, click.

Watson Van Der Plas celebrated finishing the endurance run in 37 minutes and 9 seconds the best way she could.

“My gratuitous jump shot,” the 57-year-old excitedly said. “You’ve got to get a gratuitous jump shot in there after a race. Come on, you’ve got some legs after a 5K. Half-marathon, the jump is not so high.”

Watson Van Der Plas, an endurance runner from Los Angeles, also had celebratory food on her mind.

“Waffles,” she said. “Strawberry waffles.”

Watson Van Der Plas was one of 1,250 people that finished the 5K out-and-back route that sat between Zuma Beach’s sands and Pacific Coast Highway. The scenic coastline was a backdrop.

Run Malibu Director of Community Cassidy Case Benadum said the contest had triumphant moments, high-fives, and smiling faces.

“Today was a great day,” she said. “It’s both an honor and great responsibility to host this event. The race was founded to empower, inspire, and do good through running in one of the most special places in the world.”

Founded in 2009, the two-day Run Malibu spectacle also featured 100 kids in the 1/2K run and the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Mile on the first day. The second day featured 3,100 people in a half marathon. Additionally, there was the Kids’ Festival, a collaboration between the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu and local businesses that provided activities and games for youngsters.

The 5 K’s partakers included runners, walkers, parents pushing young children in strollers, and at least one individual moving gingerly with the assistance of a walker.

Like Watson Van Der Plas, they celebrated as soon as they crossed the finish line. Some sat on the beach and dug their toes into the sand, while others ran into the Pacific Ocean for a splash. People snapped selfies with supporters and other 5K finishers, while a contingent lined up to take pictures on the medal stand positioned on the beach. There, people struck a pose and held up signs that read “Will Run For Beer,” “I Run Malibu,” and “Run. Sweat. Be Awesome.”

Participants also took time to visit the vendor booths set up by companies and organizations such as LA Road Racers, BMW, and Boys & Girls Club Malibu. Speakers blared music into the moderately cool fall air helping to create a festive atmosphere.

Luis Gutierrez of Rancho Cucamonga was the 5 K’s top finishing male with a time of 15:26.94 seconds. Las Vegas’ Kipruto Koech’s time of 15:29.05 slotted him second. Austin Ledgerwood of West Hills finished third in 15:36.23.

Lacey Reedy of Brunswick, Georgia, was the 5 K’s fastest finishing woman in 19:23.40. Malibu High cross country and track and field standout Tallula Murphy, 16, placed second in 19:51.56. Ashley McLeish of Los Angeles placed third in 20:17.43.

Emilio De Le Torre was the top-finishing male in the half marathon. The South Pasadena resident completed the course, which stretched down PCH, in 1:08:15.54. Neil Kolhatkar from Playa Del Rey finished second in 1:10:35.40. Justin Crichlow of Pacific Palisades placed third in 1:13:10:09.

The first-place woman was Laura Mooney of Denver in 1:22:27.85. Second-place Maddy Christopher of Flagstaff, Ariz. finished in 1:25:32.49. Third-place Samantha Sloan of Venice finished in 1:27:17.01.

One runner, Carol of Washington, who did not give her last name, completed the 5K with her daughter and granddaughter. Carol said she enjoyed the race.

“All the different people, different ages, different skill levels,” she observed. “Everyone cheering everyone else on was great.”

Bobby Spears Jr., 49, from Windsor Hills, completed the 5K in 38:53. The run was “painful, but amazing,” he explained while holding his medal.

Spears originally signed up to run the half marathon as part of a challenge between a group of Jack and Jill of America Foundation fathers, but after two weeks of training he realized completing the 13-mile run would be a difficult challenge.

“There was no way on God’s green earth I’d be able to run a half marathon, so I dropped down to the 5K,” Spears said. “I saw that it benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu — which I’m not too familiar with — but any charity is a good charity as far as I’m concerned.”

Ranger Murphree, Tallula Murphree’s brother, ran the 5K with other Malibu High boys cross country and track & field runners. The 16-year-old finished the race faster than he did the first time he jaunted in it.

“I’m pretty happy about that,” Ranger said. “We worked hard this cross country season. We put in a lot of time and effort. It showed today.”

Watson Van Der Plas, a friend of Perusset’s, also ran in the half marathon. She plans to complete the 5K and half marathon annually in remembrance of Perusset.

“He was a great gentleman,” Watson Van Der Plas remembered. “I love this race. It’s awesome. You get to see the race community out here.”

Case, the event’s director of community, said the weekend was a success.

“Our greatest hope is that our participants and community feel supported and appreciated,” she said.

(From left) Director of Run Malibu Cassidy Case Benadum and Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu Casey Earnest smile for a photo with a participant on Sat, Nov. 4. Photos by Devon Meyers. (From left) Austin Ledgerwood, Lacey Reedy, Kipruto Koech, Kasey Earnest, Tallula Murphree, Luis Gutierrez, and Ashley McLeish smile for a photo after the race. Photos by Devon Meyers. Luis Gutierrez of Rancho Cucamonga breaks the tape as the winner of the Run Malibu 5K on Nov. 5. Gutierrez finished the race in 15 minutes and 26.94 seconds. Photo by Devon Meyers

15runmalibunov42023DM.jpg (Guys on the medal stand) The Run Malibu 5 K’s top finisher Luis Gutierrez (center) poses on the medal stand with second-place finisher Kipruto Koech (left) and third-place finisher Austin Ledgerwood after the race on Nov. 5. Photo by Devon Meyers

