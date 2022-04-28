Rolex robbery; man robbed of expensive watch in armed robbery at Topanga State Beach

A man is recovering after a shocking armed robbery and assault in broad daylight at Topanga State Beach. The incident happened Tuesday, April 26 at 12:45 p.m. when a visitor to Malibu was taking pictures of his flashy McLaren sportscar. Starting prices on the performance race cars are more than $200,000. According to deputies at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s station, two black males, around six-feet tall and 160 pounds each approached the victim and demanded his Rolex watch. When he didn’t immediately comply the suspects pistol whipped the victim who suffered lacerations to his head. The victim was then transported to a hospital for further evaluation. There’s no word on his condition. Deputies at Lost Hills said that although there has been a reported uptick in so called “follow home” robberies, they are not certain if the victim in this assault case was followed. The suspects are still at large and were last seen in a white vehicle.

