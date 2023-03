The intersection of Dume Drive and Cliffside Drive are temporarily closed due to a downed power line, according to The City of Malibu. Deputies are on scene. SCE is en route for repairs.

Dume Dr & Cliffside Dr are closed at their intersection (in Malibu) due to a downed powerline https://t.co/VVI9adQ5EF — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) March 21, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...