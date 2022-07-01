Richard Newton Sherman 1937-2021

Richard Newton Sherman, aka “Dick Sherman,” died peacefully on December 30, 2021, in a Rehab facility from his long-term cardiovascular issues, his wife with her bloodhound by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt & Rachel Sherman, and his brother Bruce (Jed) Sherman. He has three nephews, Jesse, Jubal, and Lennon Sheldon, in N. CA.

Richard graduated from the OSU in Columbus, Ohio, in 1955. After college, he and a friend drove West on Route 66 to Hermosa Beach; Richard never left CA.

Richard was a well-known contractor in Malibu and Topanga for 60+ years. If you needed a job or to get a job done, he was your man. His fleet of bright green “Topanga Underground” trucks was known throughout the area. His world revolved around his employees, fellow contractors, and his wife and their animals.

In 1991 he married his high school sweetheart, Karolyn “Lyn” Mumma, and they lived in Topanga for 30 years until her recent move to Vancouver, WA, after retirement. Richard continued to work, so he stayed in So. CA commuting back and forth to Vancouver until health issues made it impossible for him to travel.

During the last years of his life, he lived in Canoga Park, assisted by Carol Montes, her brother Carly, and their family. We are grateful for them because Richard could not have lived independently without them.

Memorial donations can be made to: www.GoFundMe.com/Richard-Sherman-Topanga . Proceeds will help pay for memorial service and expenses. Additional money will be donated to The Blue Bell Cat Foundation in Laguna Beach in Richard’s name.

Advertisement

There will be a Memorial service on Sunday, July 24, from 2-5 pm at 1909 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga, CA 90290. Please RSVP to ShermanMemorial724@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...