Richard “Dick” Corman 1928-2024 & Ida K. Corman 1933-2021

Aerospace engineer, avid surfer, favored Malibu Tennis Club partner, Sierra Club mountain guide, writer, movie stand-in for Tom Hanks, and most proudly, spreading joy as the Pt. Dume Christmas Eve Santa Claus, Richard “Dick” Corman, age 95, died peacefully at his Pt. Dume home of 58 years, actually in his post-fire, manufactured home, on January 25, 2024. Born December 21, 1928, he was a kind, fun-loving, adventurous, self-made man.

Married for 67 years to Ida Koestner Corman, a renowned garage sale aficionado, she worked with her friends at the local cable company for 20 years and famously knew where everyone lived. Ida loved and was dearly loved by her Malibu girlfriend’s crew of 55-plus years. She espoused female friend power, filling the house with lady laughter and monthly Spruzzo ladies’ lunches until the end. Ida died peacefully at home, age 87, lunching and laughing until the end on January 12, 2021.

They are survived by son Richard Corman, daughter Corki Corman, granddaughter Sage Grazer, grandson Riley Grazer, and son-in-law John Ferry.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...