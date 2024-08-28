Residents, councilmembers express concern with behavior at Aug. 19 Planning Commission meeting

Speakers say the meeting was ’embarrassing and deplorable’

The Aug. 26 Malibu City Council meeting was marked by strong emotions and a critical examination of the recent Planning Commission meeting held on Aug. 19. The focal point of the discussion was the conduct of Planning Commission Chair John Mazza, whose repeated interruptions during the meeting drew ire from both commissioners and residents.

Councilmember Paul Grisanti didn’t mince words when addressing Planning Commissioner Kraig Hill, who left the Aug. 19 meeting in frustration. “Watching what you went through, trying to get the floor for more than 30 seconds, it was ridiculous,” Grisanti said. “I don’t think that’s a proper way to run a meeting; I don’t think that any defense can be made that it was done properly, and I’m sorry that it was allowed to go on as long as it did.”

The planning meeting, which focused on the Housing Element, became contentious as Chair Mazza repeatedly interrupted commissioners and city staff. This behavior led to Hill’s exit, an incident he later apologized for during the City Council meeting. Hill expressed his regret, saying, “For me to lose my cool is very uncharacteristic. I was frustrated on several levels with the process that has gotten us where we are with the Housing Element and with the process of that meeting as well.”



Residents attending the council meeting echoed Grisanti’s sentiments, criticizing the lack of decorum and respect displayed during the Planning Commission’s proceedings. One resident described the situation as “embarrassing” and “deplorable,” citing a significant lack of respect among participants and toward the city attorney. “Some people, including the city attorney for the Planning Commission, were treated with such disrespect at the last hearing; it was really deplorable,” the speaker said.

The concerns raised by the residents and Hill prompted Councilmember Maryann Riggins to address the issue directly. “I was actually at the Planning Commission meeting in person, and Kraig, you should not have been treated the way you were treated; no one deserves that,” Riggins said. She emphasized the need for the Planning Commission to adhere to its adopted decorum rules and encouraged all council members to work with their appointees to ensure respect and proper process. “It’s the example we all need to be setting,” she added.

As the meeting progressed, Councilmember Steve Uhring shared his frustrations regarding the recent Nobu Restaurant fines, particularly the lack of communication between city officials. “My concern is I got a call in the middle of the week from The Malibu Times asking me what I thought about the fine, and I had no idea what it was; they knew more about what was going on than I did… and there is something wrong with that,” Uhring said, highlighting a gap in information flow.

In addition to these discussions, the meeting featured several updates and approvals. Sgt. Chris Soderlund provided an update on the incident that closed Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) for several hours the previous week. He also took the opportunity to thank The Malibu Times for covering the Stoker family’s barbecue event for the Malibu Beach Team on Aug. 16. This community-focused gesture, which was highlighted in last week’s newspaper, was a bright spot in the meeting.

Another key agenda item was a presentation by Malibu City Community Services Director Kristin Riesgo on the White Heart Foundation. This nonprofit organization has been instrumental in supporting wounded veterans and their families through various programs and events. Since 2014, the foundation has organized the annual Ride to the Flags event, which sees motorcyclists riding from Ventura County along PCH to Pepperdine University, culminating in a fundraising celebration at Malibu Bluffs Park.

Mayor Doug Stewart expressed his concerns about the financial transparency of the organization, stating, “I looked into their financials… I went a little further and pulled their tax forms, the Form 990, which is public information, and I was more than concerned. Last year, they raised $295,000, and the prior year, they raised $325,000, but their grants to beneficiaries were only $1,000 in 2021 and $23,500 in 2022. That’s less than 7 percent of the money they raised, while $85,000 goes to salaries and officers. This is the first time they’ve asked for a waiver, and I’m not in favor of this.”

Councilmember Bruce Silverstein responded by acknowledging the Mayor’s concerns but added, “I don’t know the details of that, but it doesn’t state here that their purpose is solely to raise money to contribute to the cause. It says they coordinate programs and events to help support wounded veterans and their families, which I imagine involves work done by members of the organization. I don’t think we know enough to be definitively negative or positive in that respect.”

Ryan Sawtelle, founder of the White Heart Foundation, offered further clarification, explaining, “The way we have to file a 990 form is usually not very telling of how a nonprofit operates. When you see $20,000 or so given to individuals, that’s not a program; it’s individual assistance that was needed for specific circumstances back in 2022, which I believe is the last 990 we have on file. For example, we had to retrofit a veteran’s home in Houston for wheelchair access—that’s a non-program grant. Another grant should be for the Guardian Project, which should be pretty high as well. When we report this to the government, travel expenses might show up to $20,000 because we fly veterans from all over the country into the Mountain West for mental health programs. It’s not like we’re traveling for leisure. Also, when you see that the cost of the Ride to the Flags event is $120,000, that’s the sticker price for in-kind donations.”

Sawtelle further explained that the organization has shifted its focus to mental health, now providing support not only to veterans but also to first responders, including those still recovering from 9/11. A key component of their work now involves eco-therapy as part of their healing approach.

Mayor Stewart thanked Sawtelle for providing this background on the organization and acknowledged that he stood corrected. The council unanimously approved a fee waiver for the White Heart Foundation’s use of Malibu Bluffs Park for the upcoming Ride to the Flags event, scheduled for Sept. 8, with setup on Sept. 7. Although the waiver results in a loss of $5,116 in revenue for the city for the fiscal year 2024-25, the council agreed that the cause was worthy of support.

After a brief recess, the council reconvened to address and ultimately approve the appeal of Planning Commission Resolution No. 24-009 concerning Coastal Development Permit No. 20-068, Site Plan Review No. 21-009, and Demolition Permit No. 20-028. Senior Planner Tyler Eaton provided an overview of the project, which involves demolishing an existing single-family residence and constructing a new one, along with a second unit and additional development at 6734 Zumirez Drive. The owner and appellant, IBN Properties, LLC, had requested approval for the project, which the council granted after a lengthy discussion with a vote of 3-2, with Council members Silverstein and Uhring voting against it.

The final major item on the agenda was the decision to refer Nobu Restaurant’s Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to the Planning Commission, reflecting the ongoing scrutiny of the high-profile establishment. Joseph Smith, a contract planner with the city of Malibu, provided an overview and recommended that the Planning Commission set hearings to address potential modifications to the CUP due to alleged nuisances, as well as to consider possible revocation based on alleged violations of the permit’s conditions. He also advised the commission to receive and file the report and to request that Nobu finalize its CUP amendment application, with city staff ensuring timely processing.



Benjamin Resnick, the attorney representing Nobu, spoke on behalf of the restaurant, emphasizing that they have been working closely with the city for an extended period to address these issues. The discussion was extensive, with council members engaging in a detailed back-and-forth with Resnick to clarify the situation and the next steps. Look for a full report in next weeks paper.



The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 9.

