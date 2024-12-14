Red Cross LA Closes Final Shelter for Franklin Fire, Assistance Still Available

The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region has announced the immediate closure of its last remaining shelter for residents displaced by the Franklin Fire. The shelter, located at the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District Professional Development Learning Center (2802 4th St., Santa Monica), had provided critical support to those affected by the disaster.

Despite the closure, assistance remains available for residents in need. The Red Cross encourages affected individuals to call 1-800-675-5799 for help as recovery efforts continue.

Over the past week, the Red Cross mobilized to provide vital relief and support, with 90 percent of the response powered by local volunteers. With the support of community partners, the Red Cross:

Opened three emergency shelters

Provided more than 18 overnight stays

Served over 230 meals and snacks

The Franklin Fire, which destroyed homes and displaced families, underscores the importance of disaster preparedness. The Red Cross continues to offer recovery resources and practical safety guidance for residents as they return to their communities.

Wildfire Safety Tips

Wildfires can spread rapidly, often leaving little time for evacuation. The Red Cross offers these tips to help families stay safe:

Be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice and follow all instructions from authorities.

Plan your evacuation route and ensure you know where you will stay. If you need assistance leaving, make arrangements in advance.

Keep pets in one room for easy access during evacuation.

Monitor local weather, fire updates, and evacuation routes. Sign up for emergency alerts through local government services.

Avoid smoke exposure by keeping windows and doors closed, and avoid using candles or fireplaces to maintain air quality.

Do not return to your home until officials declare it safe. Be cautious of hot ash, smoldering debris, and potential hazards like fallen power lines.

Discard any food exposed to heat, smoke, or chemicals, and follow public health guidance on water safety.

For ongoing support, residents can download the free Red Cross Emergency app for real-time weather alerts, shelter locations, and disaster advice. The app is available in both English and Spanish at redcross.org/apps.

The Red Cross remains committed to helping Franklin Fire survivors rebuild their lives while encouraging everyone to take proactive steps to prepare for future emergencies.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...