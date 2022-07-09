Recent celebrity and high-dollar Malibu real estate transactions (May/June 2022)

Netscape founder Marc Andreessen buys three more Paradise Cove properties for $78.5 million

Marc Andreessen, 50, and his longtime wife, heiress Laura Arrillaga, who spent a record-breaking $177 million on a bluff-top property in Paradise Cove last October, apparently decided they needed even more of a good thing.

According to the Wall Street Journal, they now have spent an additional $44.5 million to buy two adjacent parcels just below their bluff-top place, on sandy Escondido Beach with 130 feet of ocean front.

They then spent $34 million more to buy a third adjacent property in an off-market deal — also just below the bluff-top on the beach — with 57 feet of beach frontage. That property has a 3,600-square-foot updated house built in 1973. It was previously owned by a group of investors that included local builder Scott Gillen.

On the first additional purchase, one parcel has a 7,000-square-foot house, and the other parcel has parking for 14-plus cars, a guest house, and an oceanfront swimming pool.

That property was sold to Andreessen by longtime Malibu residents Richard and Liane Weintraub, who acquired it in 2018 for $19.5 million. The couple hired two architects (including Malibu’s Doug Burdge) to update the 1991 house and turn it into a sleek white contemporary.

The Weintraubs put the property up for sale last summer for $55 million, which they later lowered to $51.5 million. The buyers negotiated an additional $7 million discount.

Billionaire Andreesen co-founded Netscape and the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz — and became a key early investor in cryptocurrency, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, GitHub and other tech companies.

Andreessen and Arrillaga’s main residence remains in the Silicon Valley area.

‘Home Alone’ actor Daniel Stern puts Point Dume home up for sale

Long-time Malibu resident and actor/writer Daniel Stern, 64, and his wife Laure have put their Point Dume ranch house up for sale for $14.95 million after living in it for 30 years.

The secluded house sits on almost two acres on a cul-de-sac, with mature trees and gardens, a swimming pool and deeded beach access. The updated 1959 house has five bedrooms and baths in 4,325 square feet.

Although perhaps best known by the world as a bumbling burglar in two “Home Alone” films, Stern has also been an active member of the Malibu community — he was one of the founders of the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu in the 1990s, and served as chair of the Malibu Cultural Arts Commission. In addition, he is a bronze sculptor and father of California State Sen. Henry Stern.

Russian oligarch’s daughter gets record $49 million for Point Dume estate.

Located on bluff-top Birdview Avenue on Point Dume, the Julia Lebedev mansion was acquired in a cash deal by an entity linked to Charlie Anderson, a Knoxville businessman with controlling interest in the Anderson Media Corporation. This is the largest transaction on Point Dume since Johnny Carson’s former home sold for $40 million three years ago, according to Dirt.

Julia Lebedev, a Los Angeles-based film producer, is the oldest daughter of billionaire Russian oil trader and former politician Leonid Lebedev, a onetime senator, according to Dirt. Leonid, once one of Russia’s elite, was “exiled” from the country in 2015 after being accused of embezzling hundreds of millions, which he denies.

Julia reportedly spent little time at the Malibu house, leaving the property mostly vacant. Built in 1995, the approximately 9,000-square-foot Mediterranean style house sits on 1.2 acres with a long driveway, two-story guesthouse, full-size tennis court and motorcourt for 12-plus cars. There’s also a wine cellar, media room, large swimming pool, patios and manicured gardens that hang over the clifftop.

Lebedev, in her late 30s, was born in LA and is married to Jonathan Moss. They currently live in Los Feliz.

Hedge fund billionaire pays $56 million for two Point Dume homes

Charles Payson “Chase” Coleman III, Tiger Global Management chief, 46, was the world’s top-earning hedge fund manager of 2020. He’s a direct descendant of Peter Stuyvesant, the last Dutch governor of New York, and was educated at elite schools.

According to Dirt, Coleman and wife Stephanie Ercklentz Coleman — who appeared in the infamous 2003 documentary “Born Rich” alongside Ivanka Trump and Georgina Bloomberg — already own several estates, including an oceanfront mansion on the Hamptons’ “Billionaire Row” and a $100 million duplex near Central Park.

Last summer, the couple bought two homes from two different sellers in two separate off-market deals on Point Dume, totaling $56 million. Said to be “jogging distance apart,” the first property was purchased for $21 million and has a new mansion but no ocean view. The second property, bought for $35 million, has a much smaller, older house, but with stunning ocean views.

