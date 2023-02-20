HomeNewsBreaking News
Rain on the way; ways to prepare

By Samantha Bravo
Crashing waves hit Dan Blocker Beach in Malibu — Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County health officials are cautioning residents that the bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall. This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Light rain could return to area’s as early as Wednesday, with heavier rain by the weekend. Heavy snowfall is also expected at higher elevations.

According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected Feb. 23 through 26. “A greater than 20 percent change of exceeding 1″ exists for much of the area, and around 40 percent chance of exceeding 1″ in the mountains.” Drivers are advised to take the proper precautions and delay travel if possible.

The National Weather Service suggests being updated with the NWS forecasts; prepare by cleaning gutters and drains; protect properly and/or finish outdoor projects; replace any faulty windshields wipers; check tire pressure and adjust plans for outdoor activities.

Thursday is predicted to be the coldest day of the week, with coastal and valley highs reaching up to the lower 50s, which is between 15 and degrees below normal.

Additionally, potentially dangerous conditions along the coast starting Tuesday night are forecasted by the NWS, with “high seas, strong winds, and high surf.”

“Strong rip currents and high surf will cause hazards for swimmers and beachgoers,” the NWS said.

Follow the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division for surf advisories. @LACoLifeguards.

Letter to the Editor: In Response to City of Malibu prepared to defend positions on ADU’s
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

