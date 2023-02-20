Rain on the way; ways to prepare

Light rain could return to area’s as early as Wednesday, with heavier rain by the weekend. Heavy snowfall is also expected at higher elevations.

According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected Feb. 23 through 26. “A greater than 20 percent change of exceeding 1″ exists for much of the area, and around 40 percent chance of exceeding 1″ in the mountains.” Drivers are advised to take the proper precautions and delay travel if possible.

Light rain could return to our area as early as Wednesday, with heavier rain by the weekend. #CAwx #LARain pic.twitter.com/AluiRSepmZ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 17, 2023

The National Weather Service suggests being updated with the NWS forecasts; prepare by cleaning gutters and drains; protect properly and/or finish outdoor projects; replace any faulty windshields wipers; check tire pressure and adjust plans for outdoor activities.

Thursday is predicted to be the coldest day of the week, with coastal and valley highs reaching up to the lower 50s, which is between 15 and degrees below normal.

👀 Heads Up!



Cold and unsettled weather returns mid to late week, bringing along:



🏔️ Significant mountain snow

❄️ Snow accumulations into the foothills

⛓️ Travel impacts

🌧️ Valley showers

🍃 Periods of gusty winds

🥶 Cold temperatures



Stay tuned for details! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/pnv4TmZrp4 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 19, 2023

Additionally, potentially dangerous conditions along the coast starting Tuesday night are forecasted by the NWS, with “high seas, strong winds, and high surf.”

“Strong rip currents and high surf will cause hazards for swimmers and beachgoers,” the NWS said.

Follow the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division for surf advisories. @LACoLifeguards.

