Public Safety Commission receives updates on department projects and Sheriff’s Department report

Commission hopes city will hire a dedicated senior planner to focus on projects like the Snack Shack and Skate Park

The Public Safety Commission received an update on projects, citations, enforcement, encampments, and home wildfire assessments.

Public Safety Director Susan Dueñas began the commission meeting last Wednesday, Aug. 7, with providing an update on the wildfire assessments and said there has been a total of 530 assessments completed since the program started in 2019.

“I can’t believe it’s almost been five years since we’ve been doing this now — it’s amazing,” Dueñas said.

The home wildfire assessments provide an exterior inspection and checklist of steps to take to harden their property to make it more resilient to wildlife. Through these inspections homes are made more resilient through home hardening and vegetation management. If the recommendations are implemented, the chances of the home surviving a wildfire increase dramatically.

Aside from improving a neighborhood’s preparedness for wildfires, under the California Insurance Commissioners Safer from Wildfire program, becoming a recognized Firewise USA Community is one of the factors that can lead to insurance discounts. In addition, Firewise USA sites may be prioritized for grant money for wildfire safety or fuel mitigation.

Dueñas also mentioned the ongoing hazardous tree removal.

In 2021, the city received a $324,000 grant from the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy for the implementation of a Hazardous Tree Removal Program. The program aims to eliminate dead or dying trees that pose a threat to infrastructure, to reduce fuel loading, and those that hinder emergency access and egress. In June 2022, the grant was increased by an additional $350,000. Due to the program’s success, a third iteration of the grant was awarded in April 2024, in the amount of $326,000. This phase of the program is now in progress with approximately $280,000 in funding remaining. To date, approximately 550 trees have been removed from 62 properties.

This program allows citizens of Malibu to have trees removed from their property that are dead and still standing withthe potential to fall and injure citizens or land on structures. It also serves to remove trees that could block access or egress to their properties. Lastly, it removes dead fuel that would easily ignite in future fires.

Dueñas also announced the upcoming annual Public Safety and Preparedness Fair. The event is scheduled on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Malibu City Hall, and will offer a broad assortment of public safety and disaster preparedness information and resources on subjects including traffic safety, bicycle safety, animal safety, and disaster preparedness. The fair will feature a “Touch-a-Truck” event with vehicles from the Los Angeles County Fire and Sheriff’s departments, SoCal Edison, Waste Management, and Tip-Top Tow. The bicycle safety nonprofit Safe Moves will host a bicycle, scooter, and pedestrian rodeo to teach pedestrian and bicycle safety. There will be an earthquake simulator that recreates a realistic and educational experience of a major earthquake inside a house. Lastly, the fair will feature a rock-climbing wall.

The fair provides an opportunity for the community to learn about emergency preparedness and meet our local public safety and law enforcement professionals in person.

The commission also addressed the Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) cameras and speed cameras. The Public Safety and Public Works staff are working to place ALPR cameras in high-traffic volume areas, such as canyon roads and entrances/exits to the city. The project plans outlining installation details and ideal camera locations are currentlybeing reviewed and finalized. Once the project plans are completed, the Public Works maintenance teams will begin procuring the necessary materials and proceed with the installation of the cameras on city property. The city will also be requesting encroachment permit(s) from Caltrans for any cameras that will be installed on the state agency’s property.

The commission received an update on the KBUU Booster Antenna, which is in the process of obtaining a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) and Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to install the FM booster antenna at Malibu Bluffs Park in partnership with Zuma Beach FM Emergency and Community Broadcasting, Inc. (KBUU).

KBUU station manager Hans Laetz attended the meeting and was frustrated with the time it has taken to get to the Planning Commission.

“It was an entire administrative mess with Mr. Mollica’s office that we’re here in the first place,” Laetz said.

Laetz said the city asked him to implement an antenna, and he began, but issues continue to rise at the department.

“I can’t keep waiting for the city to get this antenna up and running,” he said.

Dueñas said they are working with the consultants and designers to complete the antenna.

“There’s a lot more to the story, but I feel like we’re getting close,” Dueñas said.

Public Safety Liason Luis Flores provided an update on homelessness and encampments in Malibu. City staff conducts regular field checks alongside the LA County Sheriff’s Department and the city’s Homeless Outreach Team to monitor homelessness in the city and respond as needed when new encampments arise.

The most recent report online is for June 2024. The total number of contacts made by the People Concern Malibu Outreach Team was 288, with 70 unduplicated contacts. Thirteen individuals were contacted in permanent or temporary housing.

For commissioner comments, Commissioner Josh Spiegel said he hopes the city will hire a dedicated planning director to focus on the department’s projects such as the Malibu Bluffs Snack Shack, the permanent Skate Park, and the KBUU booster antenna.

Malibu/Lost Hills Sgt. Chris Soderlund provided an update on traffic enforcement, crime, and safety. Soderlund said there’s a significant decrease in traffic collisions since last year.

According to the report, on May 31, at 2 a.m., a Winnetka resident was arrested for driving under the influence near Carbon Beach. Also:

• A Burbank resident was arrested for driving under the influence and causing injury during a collision near Las Tunas Beach.

• A Hawthorne transient was arrested for shoplifting from the Trancas Market.

• A Malibu transient was arrested for residential burglary on Lunita Road.

• A Malibu transient was arrested for residential burglary at PCH / Tuna Canyon.

• A Van Nuys resident was arrested for possession of an unregistered firearm at PCH and Serra Road.

Soderlund also said the city’s parking enforcement has been a huge help.

On July 3, Malibu’s new Parking Enforcement Services, provided through LAZ Parking, commenced operations to provide an additional layer of support to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff’s Volunteers on Patrol (VOPs) during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. They issued 567 citations for illegally parked cars. Illegal parking is a common problem that impacts Malibu’s public safety, coastal access, and quality of life. Three LAZ parking enforcement officers were directed to areas where enforcement was most needed — Point Dume, Winding Way, and central Malibu. LAZ Parking also conducted enforcement throughout the city to help ensure public safety, emergency responder access, and beach access for residents and visitors. The holiday weekend parking enforcement operation signals the start of a permanent parking enforcement team that will be assigned to the city later this month. The City Council approved a contract with LAZ Parking on June 10, following recommendations by the Public Safety Commission in order to address the increasingly severe impacts of illegal parking on neighborhoods throughout the city.

“Well, I definitely noticed the highway is slower and it seems like there’s more enforcement everywhere,” Public Safety Commissioner Brian Merrick said. “It’s seems a lot better, things are getting better.”

To thank the beach team for all their hard work, Soderlund said Dermot Stoker will be having a barbecue for them on Friday, Aug. 16, at 12:30 p.m. at Zuma Beach.

To see the full report visit www.malibucity.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_08072024-2327.

The next Public Safety Commission meeting is on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Malibu City Hall in the multipurpose room.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...