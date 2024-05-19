Princess Tatiana’s stepfather determined missing in Malibu

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing person alert on Sunday, May 19th, stating that “there is concern for the wellbeing” of Atillio Brillembourg, 53, a New York man who is the stepfather of Princess Tatiana, a member of the former Greek royal family and of the Danish royal family.

Brillembourg was last seen in Malibu around 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, in the 6000 block of Murphy Way, according to authorities. He is described as white, 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds with gray hair, green eyes and a tattoo on his upper thigh. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and no shoes.

Anyone who has seen Brillembourg or has information concerning his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Malibu Times will update readers when there is more information.

Detectives need your help locating missing person Attilio Brillembourg. To provide info anonymously, call LA Crime Stoppers 800-222-8477, smartphone:"P3Tips" App or by website: https://t.co/EolYt2qufe@acornnewspaper@TheMalibuTimes@991KBU@CityMalibu pic.twitter.com/uGIUmKFZmx — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) May 19, 2024

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...